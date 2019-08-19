Bristol John W & Company Lowered Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake; Forest Hill Capital Trimmed Encore Wire (WIRE) Position

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) stake by 20.34% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 18,800 shares as Encore Wire Corp (WIRE)’s stock declined 0.90%. The Forest Hill Capital Llc holds 73,651 shares with $4.21M value, down from 92,451 last quarter. Encore Wire Corp now has $1.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $54.31. About 28,936 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 01/05/2018 – Encore Dermatology Inc. Announces the Launch of IMPOYZTM (clobetasol propionate) Cream, 0.025%, a Newly Formulated High-Potency; 08/03/2018 – Merkel Encore, U.S. Treasury Bond Watch: Week Ahead March 10-17; 26/04/2018 – Encore Wire Corporation Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement; 01/05/2018 – ENCORE WIRE 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 67C (2 EST.); 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE III IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 42mm, REF 804-07-420 Product Us; 27/03/2018 – REVA Announces First Implant of the Fantom Encore Bioresorbable Scaffold in Switzerland

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 0.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 1,847 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.09%. The Bristol John W & Company Inc holds 414,041 shares with $100.26M value, down from 415,888 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $120.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.95% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 1.28 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Recognizes Costco Wholesale Corporation with 2018 Helen Darling Award for Excellence in Healt; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco

More notable recent Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Update: Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Stock Gained 30% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Be Cautious About Encore Wire Corporation’s (NASDAQ:WIRE) ROE Of 11%? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “A Historian’s Take on the Future of Cars – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Leoni scouts market for bidders for wire and cables division – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Houston Wire & Cable Company (NASDAQ:HWCC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Forest Hill Capital Llc increased Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) stake by 13,399 shares to 285,792 valued at $15.63 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 31,510 shares and now owns 218,310 shares. Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold WIRE shares while 44 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 18.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 18.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas owns 5,035 shares. Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 84,251 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Street Corporation holds 596,353 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com reported 7,829 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 21,186 shares stake. 54,427 are owned by First Advsr Limited Partnership. First Hawaiian Bankshares invested 0% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). First Dallas Secs Inc holds 7,550 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. The California-based Granite Investment Ptnrs Lc has invested 1% in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Aperio Gp Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability Company invested in 917,640 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 13,390 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE). 45,535 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% of its portfolio in Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE).

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Should Like Costco Wholesale Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:COST) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Costco – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Costco (COST) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: YETI, PII, COST – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Invest Corp reported 0.27% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com accumulated 569,015 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Garde Cap invested 0.18% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Sequoia Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Co reported 2,187 shares stake. Keybank Association Oh invested 0.57% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Gardner Russo & Gardner Limited Liability accumulated 5,227 shares. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability Company (Wy) stated it has 3,110 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. 2,277 were reported by Ftb Advsr. Jennison Ltd Com reported 1.55% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Advisor Prns Limited Liability Corp owns 12,968 shares or 0.4% of their US portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund owns 70,300 shares. West Coast Lc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Westover Capital Advsrs Limited Com accumulated 1,700 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Boston Family Office Limited Company holds 0.1% or 3,915 shares.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.08 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Among 16 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Costco has $30000 highest and $225 lowest target. $261.19’s average target is -4.71% below currents $274.1 stock price. Costco had 29 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of COST in report on Thursday, May 9 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, April 11. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, March 8. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, March 11 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by Robert W. Baird. As per Monday, June 3, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Thursday, July 11. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 18 report.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity. $727,935 worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.