Bristol John W & Company Has Cut Comcast New (CMCSA) Stake by $10.04 Million; Commerce Bank Has Increased International Business Machs (IBM) Holding by $706,372

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 9.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 239,063 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 2.18 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $92.18M, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $205.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $45.12. About 6.92 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 27/04/2018 – The Takeaway: The Tech Company Comcast Should Buy Instead of Sky; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 05/03/2018 – COMCAST – LAUNCHING NEW INTERNET SERVICE FOR SPEEDS UP TO 1 GB-PER-SECOND TO RESIDENTIAL & BUSINESS CUSTOMERS THROUGHOUT GREATER HOUSTON AREA; 10/05/2018 – Comcast is said to include $2.5 billion break-up fee in Fox bid; 14/05/2018 – Comcast’s machineQ™ Lights up San Francisco Bay Area with LoRaWAN™ IoT Network; 07/05/2018 – Fox Jumps on Report That Comcast Is Mulling Counterbid to Disney; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST BID IS SAID EXPECTED TO HAVE DEAL PROTECTIONS: CNBC; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 25/04/2018 – Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Statement regarding Comcast announcement for Sky

Commerce Bank increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 5.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank bought 5,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 98,131 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.53M, up from 92,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.44B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $146.11. About 2.13M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 22/03/2018 – Trianz Wins IBM Excellence Award at Think 2018 for Managed Security Services; 15/05/2018 – IBM joins forces with a start-up to combine crypto with environmental credit trading; 11/04/2018 – CA Senate Dems: Senator Portantino & IBM’s Proposal to Strengthen the High School Career Pathway Passes Education Committee; 08/05/2018 – Tech Data Adds IBM MaaS360 with Watson to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 17/04/2018 – IBM – STRATEGIC IMPERATIVES REVENUE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS WAS $37.7 BILLION, UP 12 PERCENT (UP 10 PERCENT ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY); 23/05/2018 – IBM announces new hiring in France as CEOs meet Macron; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 12/04/2018 – CYBRIC and IBM Resilient Integrate to More Quickly Identify and Remediate Cyber Threats; 09/03/2018 – IBM: No Targets? That’s Somewhat By Design, Says CFO — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.76 EPS, up 16.92% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CMCSA’s profit will be $3.45B for 14.84 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Comcast Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.56% negative EPS growth.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 14,433 shares to 182,294 shares, valued at $9.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 22,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94M shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

