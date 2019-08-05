Bristol John W & Company Position in Yum Brands (YUM) Has Trimmed by $18.06 Million as Valuation Rose; Cardinal Health Com (CAH) Holder Kempen Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Kempen Capital Management increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc Com (CAH) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempen Capital Management bought 13,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 379,970 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.30 million, up from 366,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempen Capital Management who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 2.16M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 27/03/2018 – SAHAJANAND MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH CORDIS, CARDINAL HEALTH’S INTERVENTIONAL VASCULAR BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N ON CONF CALL SAYS THAT OPERATING COSTS AND INVENTORY RESERVES CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGES IN CORDIS UNIT; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc (YUM) by 24.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 182,439 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 551,584 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.05M, down from 734,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 1.76M shares traded or 19.97% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 01/05/2018 – Grubhub: 5 Interesting Details About the Yum Brands Deal — Barrons.com; 02/05/2018 – YUM CFO DAVID GIBBS SPEAKS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops II On eBay Charity; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – Pizza Hut and Telepizza Group Announce Landmark International Growth Alliance; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity

Since February 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $2.90 million activity. 2,652 shares valued at $249,888 were bought by Domier Tanya L on Friday, February 8. Gibbs David W sold $1.83M worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on Friday, February 8.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 392,471 shares to 1.31 million shares, valued at $57.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 59,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 362,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum Brands: Pizza Hut And Taco Bell Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Like YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chipotle talks avocado inflation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Ends Its Exclusive Deal With Uber and Partners With DoorDash – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Interocean Ltd Liability Corp has 102,222 shares for 0.95% of their portfolio. Magellan Asset Mngmt Limited has 15.77 million shares. Massachusetts-based Moors & Cabot has invested 0.09% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Country Trust Comml Bank owns 544 shares. Cls Limited Com holds 0% or 103 shares in its portfolio. The Ohio-based Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.01% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Mutual Of America Lc has 40,859 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 7,309 shares. Hills National Bank And Commerce holds 4,389 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Victory holds 0.43% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 1.91M shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 87 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As holds 0% or 35,281 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Guardian Life Ins Of America has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Ellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Company owns 6,900 shares. Whittier Tru Co reported 0.03% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Kempen Capital Management, which manages about $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Com (NYSE:JPM) by 7,785 shares to 23,592 shares, valued at $2.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Healthcare Tr Amer Inc Cl A New (NYSE:HTA) by 61,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,676 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).