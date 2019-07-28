Bristol John W & Company Boosted Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $16.88 Million; Calix (CALX) Position Maintained by Horrell Capital Management Inc

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 392,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.31M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03 million, up from 916,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $40.01. About 6.71 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE ARE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO INFILL DRILLING WELL-TO-WELL INTERFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY SAYS NOTES ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS

Horrell Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Calix Inc (CALX) by 47.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc bought 154,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.94% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 480,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 326,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Calix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $354.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.52. About 698,276 shares traded or 132.34% up from the average. Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) has risen 6.56% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CALX News: 08/05/2018 – Calix Releases First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – Progressive WISP Minnesota WiFi Enables Businesses and Teleworkers to Thrive with Calix Cloud and Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class W; 10/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – BARC Electric Cooperative Delivers a World-Class Broadband Experience with Calix Mesh-Enhanced Carrier Class Wi-Fi and Calix Cl; 28/03/2018 – Consolidated Telcom Captures New Revenues and Efficiencies with Managed Wi-Fi Service Enabled by Calix GigaCenters and Calix Support Cloud; 30/05/2018 – Calix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Calix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Calix 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 23/05/2018 – All West Communications Redefines the Subscriber Experience at Home and at Play with Managed Wi-Fi Services Enabled by Calix Cl; 16/03/2018 – CALIX INC – ON MARCH 13, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES INCREASE IN NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04 million and $195.69 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) by 9,890 shares to 28,000 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,200 shares, and cut its stake in Ehi Car Service.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.56, from 1.71 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 15 investors sold CALX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 30.40 million shares or 5.80% more from 28.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Company holds 0% or 18,938 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsr owns 0% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 3,700 shares. Group Inc One Trading LP accumulated 16,618 shares. 63,450 are held by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 3,092 shares. 29,833 are held by Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp. Art Advsr Lc owns 0.01% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 16,414 shares. Paradigm Capital Mngmt Ny reported 80,000 shares stake. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management invested in 0.01% or 110,325 shares. Northern accumulated 534,641 shares or 0% of the stock. Bell National Bank & Trust owns 50,750 shares. 16,184 are owned by Tower Research Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) for 47,030 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 56,496 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Street reported 815,134 shares.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,954 shares to 540,858 shares, valued at $75.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 10,574 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.71M shares, and cut its stake in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eos Management Limited Partnership reported 15,552 shares. Research Global Invsts owns 0.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 16.55 million shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.23% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Hemenway Company has 0.15% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 21,075 shares. Granite Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has 39,111 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Adage Capital Prtn Group Inc Limited Liability reported 1.43 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited holds 78,708 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank accumulated 26,870 shares or 0.1% of the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability holds 0.14% or 460,783 shares in its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 24,094 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Iowa National Bank & Trust holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 28,362 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt Inc owns 0.63% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 61,035 shares. Orrstown Financial holds 0.01% or 91 shares in its portfolio. 950 were accumulated by Hoertkorn Richard Charles. Fayez Sarofim & reported 0.04% stake.

