Bristol John W & Company Has Lowered Its Nike (NKE) Stake; Brinker International (EAT) Has 0.79 Sentiment

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased Nike Inc (NKE) stake by 0.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 3,673 shares as Nike Inc (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Bristol John W & Company Inc holds 1.18 million shares with $99.66M value, down from 1.19M last quarter. Nike Inc now has $127.14B valuation. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.76 million shares traded or 34.41% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC – QTR-END INVENTORIES FOR NIKE, INC. WERE $5.4 BILLION, UP 9 PERCENT FROM FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 04/04/2018 – Nike’s HR Chief Says Company Fails to Promote Enough Women, Minorities — Memo; 22/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Ackman exits Nike stake with $100 million in profit; 20/04/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership…; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Equipment Rev $314M; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 22/03/2018 – Nike Earnings: I Have Good News & Bad News — Barron’s Blog

Brinker International Inc (EAT) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.05, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 101 institutional investors started new or increased positions, while 128 reduced and sold their positions in Brinker International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 43.77 million shares, down from 44.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Brinker International Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 33 Reduced: 95 Increased: 65 New Position: 36.

Hoplite Capital Management L.P. holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Brinker International, Inc. for 289,095 shares. Brant Point Investment Management Llc owns 194,394 shares or 1.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. has 0.83% invested in the company for 76,700 shares. The Texas-based Hodges Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.8% in the stock. Convergence Investment Partners Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 57,216 shares.

Analysts await Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 13.45% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.19 per share. EAT’s profit will be $50.61M for 7.58 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Brinker International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.53 billion. As of June 28, 2017, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,674 restaurants comprising 1,622 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar brand name; and 52 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. It has a 10.87 P/E ratio.

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 28.57 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 95,862 shares to 416,259 valued at $79.07M in 2019Q1. It also upped Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) stake by 43,828 shares and now owns 325,903 shares. Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) was raised too.

