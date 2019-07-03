Bristol John W & Company Boosted Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Position By $10.91 Million; Benjamin F Edwards & Company Has Lifted Northern Tr (NTRS) Holding

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc increased Northern Tr Corp (NTRS) stake by 235.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc acquired 3,357 shares as Northern Tr Corp (NTRS)’s stock rose 2.48%. The Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc holds 4,781 shares with $432,000 value, up from 1,424 last quarter. Northern Tr Corp now has $20.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $91.87. About 2.45 million shares traded or 100.18% up from the average. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST 1Q EPS $1.58; 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST AUM $1.17T; 08/05/2018 – Chmn Waddell Gifts 242 Of Northern Trust Corp; 24/05/2018 – Northern Trust Offers GIPS® Compliant Reporting to Asset Owners; 30/04/2018 – Northern Trust Wealth Management Announces Texas Leadership Succession; 06/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY WAS 16.0 PCT VS 11.6 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 14/03/2018 – SLT: Deutsche Bank, Euroclear and Northern Trust launch T2S solution

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) stake by 15.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bristol John W & Company Inc acquired 43,828 shares as Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)’s stock declined 8.01%. The Bristol John W & Company Inc holds 325,903 shares with $81.39M value, up from 282,075 last quarter. Becton Dickinson & Co now has $68.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $253.86. About 807,651 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 26/04/2018 – BD Launches BD FACSymphony™ S6 High Parameter Cell Sorter to Enable Sorting of Rare Cell Types; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson 2Q Rev $4.22B; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – DIVESTITURE WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT TO BD REVENUE OR ADJUSTED EARNINGS FOR FISCAL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F

Among 3 analysts covering Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton Dickinson had 11 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Friday, March 1. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Friday, June 21. Raymond James maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $280 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, April 15.

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) stake by 3,673 shares to 1.18 million valued at $99.66M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Danone (DANOY) stake by 36,562 shares and now owns 3.86M shares. Novartis A G (NYSE:NVS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Trust Com reported 0.2% stake. Middleton And Ma holds 1,834 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 0% or 28,398 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr holds 16,356 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. Comm Bancshares reported 168,977 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs has 0.24% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1.13M shares. Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 924 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Patten Gru accumulated 7,342 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Family Firm owns 0.13% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,472 shares. Fayez Sarofim Company accumulated 3,369 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.1% or 67,587 shares in its portfolio. Dupont has 73,074 shares. Covington Inv Advisors Inc stated it has 12,545 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 22,100 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Northern Trust had 14 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, June 18 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Buckingham Research. As per Tuesday, January 8, the company rating was downgraded by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of NTRS in report on Tuesday, January 8 with “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, January 24 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. On Friday, January 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold NTRS shares while 207 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 167.30 million shares or 1.07% less from 169.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma accumulated 9,052 shares. 5,800 were accumulated by Ellington Management Gp Ltd. Mufg Americas Holdings, New York-based fund reported 1,885 shares. Natixis holds 0.05% or 80,031 shares in its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc invested in 0.55% or 419,747 shares. M&R Capital Mgmt Inc reported 400 shares. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Company holds 0.02% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) or 4,083 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 240,672 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS). Cwm Ltd Llc owns 2,559 shares. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.08% or 799 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,610 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) for 300 shares. Pennsylvania Tru has invested 0.01% in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Benjamin F Edwards & Company Inc decreased First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXU) stake by 39,205 shares to 7,251 valued at $205,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (XHS) stake by 5,104 shares and now owns 574 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXR) was reduced too.

