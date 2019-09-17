Bristol John W & Company Position in Union Pacific (UNP) Decreased by $1.08 Million; As Target Corp. (TGT) Shares Rose, Shareholder Opus Investment Management Cut Holding

Opus Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Target Corp. (TGT) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opus Investment Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 60,000 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.20M, down from 65,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Target Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 2.22M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/04/2018 – TARGET BOOSTING NUMBER OF ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING SITES; 06/03/2018 – Target Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SAYS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS TO BE `WELL OVER’ $3BN IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 19/04/2018 – Target Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 23/05/2018 – Target: Strongest Quarterly Traffic Performance in More Than 10 Years; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Looking for details on the path of interest rate hikes

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 6,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 476,691 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.61 million, down from 483,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $167.38. About 1.72 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.22 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Opus Investment Management Inc, which manages about $8.16B and $531.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Companies Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 30,000 shares to 90,000 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 28,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN).

Analysts await Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.17 earnings per share, up 7.34% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.09 per share. TGT’s profit will be $597.79M for 22.92 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by Target Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.