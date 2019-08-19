Bristol John W & Company Stake In Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Was Has Increased; As Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) Stock Declined, Rr Advisors Boosted Its Position

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 42.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 392,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03 million, up from 916,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.32B market cap company. The stock increased 4.56% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $34.21. About 6.44M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY REVENUE OF $7.8 BILLION DECREASED 4% SEQUENTIALLY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS

Rr Advisors Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Advisors Llc bought 61,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 2.57M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.59M, up from 2.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Advisors Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.84% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $35.39. About 1.11 million shares traded. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – HAS EXECUTED SERIES OF AGREEMENTS WITH TARGA RE; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 09/03/2018 TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $58; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP SAYS ANNOUNCED PRICING OF $1.0 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES CORP TRGP.N – TARGA’S TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL SPENDING ON GRAND PRIX IN 2018 IS NOW ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.65 BLN; 23/05/2018 – Sanchez Midstream Partners Announces Expansion of Midstream Joint Venture with Targa Resources in South Texas; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE TARGA RESOURCES CORP’S INLAND MARINE TANK BARGE BUSINESS FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.3 MLN IN CASH; 23/05/2018 – SANCHEZ MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – JV HAS ACQUIRED TARGA’S 200 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY SILVER OAK Il GAS PROCESSING PLANT; 18/04/2018 – Targa Resources Declares Dividend of 91c; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Adds Arris, Exits Targa Resources, Cuts Netflix: 13F

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG) by 441 shares to 71,444 shares, valued at $50.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2,043 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 509,908 shares, and cut its stake in Roche Holdings Ltd (RHHBY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Inv Mgmt has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 4.37 million shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 1.55M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il has invested 0.25% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.07% stake. Tirschwell And Loewy invested in 16,028 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Moreover, Peninsula Asset Management Inc has 0.58% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 18,510 shares. First Manhattan has 19,341 shares. Cibc Asset Management Inc holds 0.04% or 144,756 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Capital holds 0.67% or 40,050 shares in its portfolio. Artemis Inv Mgmt Llp owns 5,967 shares. Ntv Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.41% or 32,844 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 67,397 shares. Cap Innovations Llc holds 1.54% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 13,549 shares. Saybrook Nc holds 0.13% or 7,075 shares.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schlumberger – Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “We Are Back In Schlumberger, And You Should Be Too – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Cap Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 7,850 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 651,953 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Secor Capital Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.1% or 11,963 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 28,300 shares. Westpac Bk owns 17,369 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parkside Fincl Bankshares has 8,201 shares. Van Eck holds 0% or 1,634 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Associate Ltd reported 0.09% stake. Shanda Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Eaton Vance holds 20,896 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Financial Ser Of The Southwest Tx accumulated 9,238 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) or 710 shares. North Star Invest Management Corporation owns 1,302 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Corp accumulated 53 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 250 shares.

Rr Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $902.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Propetro Hldg Corp by 50,000 shares to 282,000 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voc Energy Trust (Put) (NYSE:VOC) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Plains Gp Holdings Lp.