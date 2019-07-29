Bristol John W & Company Cut Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Market Valuation Rose; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Market Value Rose, Martin Currie LTD Has Boosted Position

Martin Currie Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Currie Ltd bought 249,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.77M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $113.37M, up from 2.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Currie Ltd who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $43.66. About 1.52 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 5.06% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/03/2018 – 2330.TW: TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 19/04/2018 – Semiconductor companies declined after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) issued weak guidance; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys and TSMC Collaborate to Deliver DesignWare Foundation IP for Ultra-Low Power TSMC 22-nm Processes; 13/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS UNIT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$519 MLN; 23/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 07/03/2018 – Already under EU investigation, Taiwan company now accused of unfair competition; 03/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$2.7 BLN; 19/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS EXPECTS HPC SEGMENT TO GROW BY CLOSE TO 40 PCT IN NEXT 5 YRS VS LAST YEAR’S FORECAST OF 25 PCT; 10/04/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Mar Rev NT$103.70B

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 1,847 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,041 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.26 million, down from 415,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $280.5. About 461,186 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Sales $10.81 Billion, Up 13.1%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Net $701M; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q

Martin Currie Ltd, which manages about $1.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 15,493 shares to 37,060 shares, valued at $11.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 30,345 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,865 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 27.72 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95,862 shares to 416,259 shares, valued at $79.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

