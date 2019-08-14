Bristol John W & Company Trimmed Air Prods & Chems (APD) Holding by $448,780; As Ebay (EBAY) Stock Value Rose, Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 21.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 187,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 684,264 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.41M, down from 872,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.81. About 2.52 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 24/04/2018 – FDA: EBay’s Removed JUUL Product Listings, Voluntarily Implemented Measures to Prevent New Listings; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 30/05/2018 – eBay Inc. (EBAY) CEO Devin Wenig Hosts Shareholder Meeting 2018 Conference (Transcript); 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC – EXPECTS NET REVENUE BETWEEN $10.9 BLN AND $11.1 BLN, REPRESENTING FX-NEUTRAL GROWTH OF 7% – 9% FOR FY 2018; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 17/05/2018 – EBay Interests Is Available on eBay’s Mobile App in the U.S. for iOS and Android; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 05/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O SAYS SUKHINDER SINGH CASSIDY SUCCEEDS SCOTT CUTLER

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 0.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 2,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 509,719 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.34 million, down from 512,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $5.3 during the last trading session, reaching $224.37. About 247,686 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 29/03/2018 – Air Products’ Industrial Gases Executive Vice President Corning Painter Provides Thought Leadership on Coal Gasification at China Petroleum and Chemical Industry Federation Dialogue in Beíjing; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 07/05/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS FORMS ALLIANCE WITH SHELL FOR LIQUIDS GASIFICATION; 07/05/2018 – Air Products Completes Acquisition of Shell’s Coal Gasification Technology/Patents, and Forms Strategic Alliance with Shell for Liquids (Residue) Gasification for Refineries; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 02/04/2018 – Air Products’ Texas Plant Onstream Adds Hydrogen Supply to Gulf Coast Pipeline Network; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Unveils World-Scale Kochi Industrial Gas Complex

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Lc stated it has 31,744 shares. The Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg has invested 0.12% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Ingalls & Snyder Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cibc World Mkts stated it has 0.1% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Grandfield And Dodd Lc accumulated 367,452 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The has invested 0.32% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Hs Mngmt Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.85% or 3.87 million shares. Capital Fund Mgmt Sa owns 190,414 shares. Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma reported 0.06% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Icon Advisers owns 1.5% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 401,265 shares. Gulf International Bancorp (Uk) Limited reported 216,247 shares stake. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 185,000 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo reported 11,442 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 370,190 are held by Prio Wealth L P. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 354,746 shares.

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $14.11B and $2.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,400 shares to 356,523 shares, valued at $43.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 14,458 shares in the quarter, for a total of 108,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Trupanion Inc (NYSE:TRUP).

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Stocks, Oil Extend Slide; Netflix Weighs on Nasdaq – Schaeffers Research” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “eBay: Current Risk Factors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBay (EBAY) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Amazon’s Rivals Still Can’t Counter Prime Day – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/18/2019: NYT,MDP,EBAY,GPC,NFLX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $441.12M for 19.51 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products Completes Acquisition of GE’s Gasification Business and Technology – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Weekly CEO Buys Highlight – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Much Are Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.30 earnings per share, up 15.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $506.82M for 24.39 P/E if the $2.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.99% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur invested 0.33% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Hyman Charles D holds 1.24% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 62,933 shares. 209 are owned by Destination Wealth Mgmt. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has 0.05% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Renaissance Invest Ltd Liability Co holds 39,549 shares or 3.08% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Lc owns 0.4% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 33,876 shares. 252,354 were reported by National Pension Serv. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 75 shares. Tctc Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 1,150 shares. New Jersey-based Quadrant Capital Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.81% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Sequoia Fincl Limited Com invested in 0.02% or 1,462 shares. Clean Yield Gp has 2,045 shares. 613,454 are held by Bessemer Gru. Mariner Llc has 0.43% invested in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 201,214 shares. Adirondack Trust accumulated 22 shares.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares to 449,825 shares, valued at $74.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 5,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).