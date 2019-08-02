Bristol John W & Company Position in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Upped as Market Valuation Rose; Allstate (ALL) Holder Mckinley Capital Management Boosted Holding by $594,268

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 3.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 6,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The hedge fund held 165,535 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.59M, up from 159,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $104.4. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 01/05/2018 – Allstate Executing Profitable Growth Plan; 02/05/2018 – Allstate Launches Consumer Education Initiative for Data Security and Privacy Management; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 25/04/2018 – SiteSpect Launches Visual Editor 2.0 to Empower Marketers without Coding Expertise; 13/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CALLS TO REDEEM $223.8M OF JUNIOR SUB DEBS DUE 2067; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE ESTIMATES MARCH CATASTROPHE LOSS AT $222M PRETAX; 15/03/2018 – American Red Cross of Central Oklahoma and The Allstate Foundation prepare residents for severe weather season

Bristol John W & Company Inc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 15.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc bought 43,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 325,903 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.39 million, up from 282,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $4.17 during the last trading session, reaching $248.18. About 622,828 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – LAUNCHED AN INTERNAL INVESTIGATION AND DETERMINED ASV TECHNOLOGY IS NOT COMPATIBLE WITH THIURAM; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 11/05/2018 – Omers Adds Brookfield Business, Exits Becton Dickinson: 13F; 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Capital Prtnrs reported 3,008 shares. Moreover, Finemark Bancorp Trust has 0.08% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 14,628 shares. Fil Limited owns 0% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 56 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.26% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Destination Wealth Management, California-based fund reported 20 shares. Moreover, Strategic Svcs Incorporated has 0.03% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,300 shares. Conning Inc reported 6,960 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh holds 5,574 shares. Essex Svcs invested in 6,323 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Texas-based Hbk Investments LP has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 8,058 shares. Rothschild Inv Corp Il has 12,599 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board has invested 0% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Community Bancorp Na has invested 0.01% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13 billion and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 9,136 shares to 68,612 shares, valued at $12.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 35,939 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 338,860 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 937 shares to 74,791 shares, valued at $133.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 4,004 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Danone (DANOY).