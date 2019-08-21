Bristol John W & Company Has Trimmed Its Mastercard (MA) Position as Stock Rose; Advisory Alpha Has Lowered Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE) by $43.95 Million as Shares Rose

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 2,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 509,908 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.06M, down from 511,951 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $280.61. About 424,026 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Advisory Alpha Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Alpha Llc sold 233 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 1,593 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $300.46M, down from 1,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Alpha Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $219.51. About 270,196 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns new Baa1 rating to Sabal Trail’s senior unsecured notes, outlook stable; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NEE TO BUY GULF POWER, FLORIDA CITY GAS, OTHER ASSETS FROM SO; 04/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS RATINGS FOR NEXTERA, FPL; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT ADJ SHR TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $7.45 TO $7.95 FOR 2018; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SALE OF SOME FLORIDA ASSETS TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy: GAAP Results Reflect Gains From Deconsolidation of NextEra Energy Partners, LP from NextEra Energy’s Financial Statements

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27 billion and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 59,315 shares to 362,302 shares, valued at $65.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 95,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 416,259 shares, and has risen its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. 23,850 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $6.63 million were sold by Mastercard Foundation. On Monday, August 12 DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 1,735 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barbara Oil Com, Illinois-based fund reported 10,800 shares. Jackson Square Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 3.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.50 million shares. Highstreet Asset reported 13,764 shares. Alta Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 270,612 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Liability Oh has 5,152 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 1.28 million shares. Brown Brothers Harriman has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 58,445 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 1.72% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 209,201 shares. Tributary Management Limited Liability Com reported 0.06% stake. Ithaka Gru Limited Liability holds 6.68% or 178,058 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Trust Communication Of Delaware reported 1,574 shares. Paloma Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 4,525 shares. Wellington Shields Management Ltd Liability Company has 39,270 shares. State Street has 36.96 million shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Macquarie Grp Inc reported 769,964 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 24.83 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

Advisory Alpha Llc, which manages about $200.07 million and $276.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 58,732 shares to 819,807 shares, valued at $23.86B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,981 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,998 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Lc holds 0.11% or 1,286 shares. 102,316 were reported by Bancshares Of Nova Scotia. Main Street Rech Lc stated it has 98,599 shares or 6.06% of all its holdings. Cohen Steers holds 0.85% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 1.58 million shares. Woodstock stated it has 36,861 shares. 204,866 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts-based St Germain D J has invested 0.11% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Utd Ser Automobile Association accumulated 556,668 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Prns Lc owns 6,282 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Bainco Investors stated it has 1.04% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Wms Prtn Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Old Point Trust And Svcs N A has 1.5% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 14,967 shares. 11,840 were reported by Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability. Logan Mgmt Inc reported 0.24% stake. 483,190 are owned by Menora Mivtachim Hldg Limited.

