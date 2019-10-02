Bristol John W & Company Holding in Facebook (FB) Trimmed by $1.10 Million; Acadian Asset Management Holds Stake in Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 5,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 444,106 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.71M, down from 449,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $499.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $175.06. About 11.85 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Sen. Markey: Senator Markey Calls for Congressional Hearing on Facebook-Cambridge Analytica Bombshell; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg appeared in front of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce committees Tuesday; 12/04/2018 – The Daily: Listen to `The Daily’: Questioning the Business of Facebook; 24/03/2018 – Timeline: Facebook and Google Under Regulators’ Glare; 10/04/2018 – ‘This is an arms race’: Zuckerberg has ‘confidence’ Facebook will handle 2018 election meddling; 10/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg’s control of Facebook is like a dictatorship: CalSTRS; 05/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook hasn’t felt ‘any meaningful impact’ in its usage or business in the wake of its privacy scandal:; 27/03/2018 – THREE FACEBOOK MESSENGER USERS SUE FACEBOOK INC FB.O OVER COLLECTION OF CALL AND TEXT LOGS -LAWSUIT; 02/05/2018 – IRISH JUDGE SAYS WILL REFER FACEBOOK CASE TO ECJ; 07/03/2018 – Sri Lanka blocks social media networks to stop sectarian violence

Acadian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH) by 48.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc bought 98,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The institutional investor held 303,071 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.08 million, up from 204,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Commerce Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 305,106 shares traded. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) has declined 4.95% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CBSH News: 09/03/2018 The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Pacific Commerce Bancorp in Connection with the Sal; 19/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Commerce Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCBC); 03/04/2018 – Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association and Commerce Bank Introduce AOPA World Mastercard® for Pilots; 19/03/2018 – Commerce Bank Recognized by Greenwich Associates with Eight Greenwich Excellence Awards; 01/05/2018 – Acquisition of Commerce Bank of Temecula Valley Completed

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $20.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 8,734 shares to 205,173 shares, valued at $14.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,246 shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold CBSH shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 4.42% more from 68.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership owns 388 shares. Stifel Financial holds 0% or 20,381 shares. Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 0.07% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 268,962 shares. Captrust Fincl has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). D E Shaw & has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 1,731 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 235,468 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.01% invested in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) for 22,174 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 52,230 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0.02% or 1.84 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 50 shares. American Century Cos Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 2.67 million shares. The Illinois-based Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Llc has invested 0.05% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability has invested 0% in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Lc has 4,723 shares.

More notable recent Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Analysts Wary of Regional Bank Stocks Ahead of Potential Rate Cut – Schaeffers Research” on July 08, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Forbes Names Commerce Bank One of the Best Midsize Employers in America for the Third Consecutive Year – Business Wire” published on April 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Declares Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock – Business Wire” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “The 5 Best US Bank Stocks of 2018 (So Far) – The Motley Fool” published on July 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Centre Asset Ltd Liability Com reported 81,319 shares. Parsec Financial holds 47,463 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Ledyard Bancorp has invested 0.71% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Dsam Prtnrs (London) Ltd has invested 2.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Mercantile Tru holds 0.23% or 11,286 shares. Principal Grp Inc reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Personal Advsr Corp accumulated 279,782 shares. The Maryland-based Rothschild Cap Prtnrs Ltd Company has invested 7.24% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Motley Fool Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 138,751 shares. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division holds 0.84% or 153,775 shares. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. 91,100 were accumulated by Bridgeway Cap Management. Matthew 25 Corporation invested 6.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Pecaut & Company reported 0.26% stake. 26,610 were reported by B Riley Wealth Mgmt.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.