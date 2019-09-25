Bristol (BMY) Stock Value Declined While Mathes Company Increased by $580,500 Its Stake; Fernwood Investment Management Upped Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) as Share Price Declined

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 22.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 288 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,577 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 1,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $860.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1739.93. About 1.25 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech; 28/04/2018 – WORLD-NEWS-SCHEDULE AT 2100 GMT/5 PM ET; 29/03/2018 – WHITE HOUSE SPOKESMAN RAJ SHAH COMMENTS ON AMAZON ON FOX NEWS; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 29/05/2018 – Russian search giant Yandex has launched its own home assistant smart speaker as it looks to take on the likes of the Amazon Echo and Google Home; 30/05/2018 – Raleigh Tops List in One Ranking for Amazon’s New Home: Map; 28/03/2018 – Podcast: Paytm challenges Amazon and Flipkart in ecommerce; 15/05/2018 – Amazon is aiming to give AWS customers an “easy button” to get into the same technology that underpins bitcoin; 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 216.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 18,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 5,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.99. About 1.22 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18 first-line NSCLC I/O showdown in NEJM $MRK Keynote-189; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 26/04/2018 – Restaurant Marketing Company, First Table, Has Taken the New Zealand and Australia Hospitality World by Storm – and is Now Launching Their Industry Leading Concept & Technology in London, Bristol and Bath; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On IPI-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Eliquis Revenue $1.51 Billion; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Donate to U.S. Presidential candidates through Alexa – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Amazon Stock Can Easily Get to $2,600, Ifâ€¦ – Investorplace.com” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon.com (AMZN) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon signs multiyear deal with ‘Fleabag’ creator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hamel Associates invested in 293 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Shufro Rose Co Limited Liability Com has 495 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership owns 1.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 124,906 shares. 2,957 are held by Bluecrest Capital Mgmt Limited. Cwm Limited Liability holds 0.29% or 9,246 shares in its portfolio. Alberta Inv Management Corp holds 0.61% or 35,250 shares in its portfolio. 5,020 were reported by Capwealth Advisors Lc. South Texas Money Mngmt Ltd has invested 2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sfmg Limited Liability Company invested in 0.43% or 1,649 shares. Garde Cap accumulated 2,591 shares or 0.8% of the stock. Moreover, Vista Capital Prns Inc has 0.3% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 804 shares. Culbertson A N And Co reported 405 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma has 2% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Churchill accumulated 9,599 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust reported 0.52% stake.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II also bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Opus Point Prns Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 33,000 shares or 2.21% of its portfolio. 6,858 are held by Portland Global Advsrs Limited Company. Peak Asset Ltd owns 0.36% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 24,470 shares. Windward Capital Mngmt Co Ca invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Assetmark Inc holds 0% or 2,953 shares. Palisade Asset Mngmt Limited Liability owns 12,900 shares. Private Ocean invested in 675 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhenman Prtn Asset Management Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 338,386 shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 68,949 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 0% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 54,427 are owned by Eqis Management Inc. West Oak Cap Lc has 6,130 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity owns 928,639 shares. Kings Point Cap Mgmt invested in 4,605 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 386,949 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio.