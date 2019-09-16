Bristol (BMY) Stock Price Declined While Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Increased Position; As Lkq (LKQ) Share Price Declined, Park Presidio Capital Has Cut by $24.44 Million Its Position

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 39,198 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 524,246 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.78 million, up from 485,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.49. About 2.35M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Bristol drops studies in experimental cancer med; doctor convicted for giving patient info to sales rep;; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 4/25/2018, 10:30 AM; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: North west Championship clubs circling Bristol City goalkeeper; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS

Park Presidio Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 31.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc sold 940,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 2.00 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.22M, down from 2.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $32.19. About 903,006 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 22/05/2018 – LKQ at Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – LKQ CUT TO Ba2 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM NEG; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ; 23/04/2018 – LKQ Corp expected to post earnings of 59 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. ‘BB’ CCR, Outlook Stbl; Prpsd Debt Rtd; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORPORATION’S UNIT LKQ EUROPEAN HOLDINGS B.V., REPORTS PRIC; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.79M for 13.88 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Park Presidio Capital Llc, which manages about $292.21M and $802.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 95,000 shares to 550,000 shares, valued at $50.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Univar Inc by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset has invested 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Albert D Mason invested in 39,585 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com stated it has 147,896 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Sigma Planning owns 22,850 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Lc has 166,538 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 474,672 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings holds 0.03% or 1.17M shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, Netherlands-based fund reported 35,327 shares. Assetmark has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Price T Rowe Md accumulated 0% or 592,975 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, Sweden-based fund reported 2,727 shares. Huntington Bancshares holds 6,134 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock reported 20.15M shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 71,958 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,893 are held by Noesis Mangement. Cls Investments Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,128 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Exane Derivatives accumulated 5,691 shares. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Management has 0.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 24,097 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 771 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Trust Division accumulated 24,735 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Prudential reported 4.17M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Moreover, Patten & Patten Tn has 0.2% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Grassi Investment reported 123,265 shares stake. Sol Management, a Maryland-based fund reported 18,697 shares. Moreover, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc has 0.6% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Saturna Cap Corp invested in 0.9% or 678,264 shares. Aimz Investment Limited Liability Company invested 0.16% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Argent Tru stated it has 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab invested 0.78% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 8,277 shares to 283,601 shares, valued at $23.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 20,891 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,364 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co Com.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. The insider BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.