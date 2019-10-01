Bristol (BMY) Stake Raised by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc; Raytheon Co. (RTN) Shareholder Davis-Rea LTD Upped Stake

Davis-Rea Ltd increased its stake in Raytheon Co. (RTN) by 37.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd bought 4,738 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 17,483 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.04 million, up from 12,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $193.42. About 380,548 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 Sales $26.4B-$26.9B; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Bookings $6.3B; 31/05/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N – RAYTHEON TO EXPAND RADAR MANUFACTURING IN MISSISSIPPI; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q Operating Cash Flow From Continuing Ops $283M; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.96. About 1.47 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration Approves Opdivo® (nivolumab) + Yervoy® (ipilimumab) Combination as First-Line Treatment for; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN LAUNCHES GENERIC OF BRISTOL MYERS’ MUTAMYCIN INJECTION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westover Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 64,970 are owned by Hartford Management. Notis holds 0.44% or 20,361 shares in its portfolio. Girard Ltd holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 23,439 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Stockton invested in 10,581 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Ltd stated it has 204,801 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 250 shares. 35,651 were accumulated by Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Llc. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Clearbridge Ltd Llc owns 2.43 million shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd reported 234,724 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 100,186 shares. Natixis owns 469,538 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $295.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 141,580 shares to 288,616 shares, valued at $21.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Buy: Celgene vs. Gilead Sciences – The Motley Fool” on September 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Says Research at ESMO Demonstrates Breadth of Oncology Development Program and Focus on Improving OS Across Multiple Cancers – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Webcast to Discuss ESMO Highlights – Business Wire” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. World Asset holds 20,258 shares. Md Sass Svcs Incorporated holds 0.4% or 9,900 shares in its portfolio. Amer Century has 0.06% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hilltop owns 1,157 shares. Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.52% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 14,926 shares. Covington Capital reported 45,562 shares. Westpac Banking holds 0% or 23,293 shares in its portfolio. Homrich And Berg invested in 5,156 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cls Invs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Diversified Trust owns 11,879 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability invested 0.2% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Campbell Newman Asset Incorporated has invested 2.27% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 9,537 are owned by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability. Essex Invest Mgmt Com Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.39% or 58,275 shares. Ls Advisors Lc has 10,900 shares.