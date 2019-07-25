Bristol (BMY) Shareholder Qci Asset Management Has Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Declined; As Oracle Com (ORCL) Market Value Rose, Churchill Management Has Upped by $726,100 Its Stake

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 332,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 339,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.21B market cap company. The stock increased 4.95% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $45.37. About 27.22 million shares traded or 106.24% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N : CITIGROUP SAYS CO’S CEO MADE CLEAR CO HAS NO INTEREST IN BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB IN ABSENCE OF TRANSFORMATIONAL DATA OR DE-RATING; 02/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss AACR Highlights; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial; 29/03/2018 – Hamilton Thorne Engages Bristol Capital to Provide Investor Relations and Communications Services; 30/04/2018 – Merck Seeks Approval for Keytruda Combo as First-Line Treatment for Metastatic Nonsquamous NSCLC; 06/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/6/2018, 3:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq

Churchill Management Corp increased its stake in Oracle Corp Com (ORCL) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Churchill Management Corp bought 13,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 121,909 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.55M, up from 108,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Churchill Management Corp who had been investing in Oracle Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $58.13. About 5.03 million shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 15/05/2018 – Australia probes claim Google harvests data, consumers pay; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Oracle is leading anti-Amazon lobby on Pentagon cloud bid- Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – Monster Announces Scott Gutz As Chief Executive Officer; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Vocado; 07/05/2018 – No Bitcoin for the Oracle: Warren Buffett Dismisses Cryptocurrencies — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Oracle Retail Demonstrates Continued Adoption of Cloud Solutions Among Global Retail Community; 14/05/2018 – Influential And Oracle’s Moat Collaborate To Measure Viewability For Social Media lnfluencer Campaigns; 21/03/2018 – Contract Provides Discounts on Oracle Cloud, Licenses, Hardware, Education, Consulting and Support Services; 13/03/2018 – NETGEAR Joins Swrve Series D Funding Round After Successful Deployment of Swrve’s Customer Interaction Platform; 19/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BB, ORCL & OPNT

Churchill Management Corp, which manages about $3.45 billion and $3.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,194 shares to 127,125 shares, valued at $24.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 42,566 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 769,683 shares, and cut its stake in Republic Svcs Inc Com (NYSE:RSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Lc reported 28,308 shares stake. Quantbot Tech Lp has invested 0.23% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Halbert Hargrove Russell Limited Liability stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Howland Cap Ltd holds 0.02% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 4,056 shares. New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.6% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). The Tennessee-based Argent has invested 0.42% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested 0.15% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Company (Trc) accumulated 0.14% or 42,711 shares. Independent Franchise Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 8.11 million shares. Torch Wealth Limited Liability Corporation reported 65,152 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Co accumulated 813 shares or 0% of the stock. Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% stake. Papp L Roy & Associates owns 0.18% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 18,453 shares. 3.59 million are held by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Scotia Cap Inc invested in 99,561 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $236,440 activity.