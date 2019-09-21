Bristol (BMY) Shareholder Private Asset Management Lifted Its Holding by $304,875 as Shares Declined; Broadview Advisors Has Cut Allegheny Techologies (ATI) Position by $3.59 Million

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Allegheny Techologies Inc (ATI) by 40.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 143,604 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% . The institutional investor held 211,921 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.34 million, down from 355,525 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Allegheny Techologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $20.42. About 1.70 million shares traded or 4.57% up from the average. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) has declined 21.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical ATI News: 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – “CONTINUE TO EXPECT HPMC SEGMENT MARGINS TO EXPAND BY APPROXIMATELY 200 BASIS POINTS VERSUS FULL YEAR 2017”; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 24C; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES ATI’S OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS RATINGS; 24/04/2018 – Allegheny Technologies 1Q Net $58M; 01/05/2018 – Allegheny Technologies at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport; 11/05/2018 – WPXI: #BREAKING: Police have uncovered a suspected meth lab at a Motel 6 in Allegheny Co. Chopper 11 is live over the sce…; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny & Tsingshan Stainless Joint Venture Files Tariff Exclusion Request; 27/03/2018 – Allegheny Tech: Tariff Exclusion Review Will Take Up to 90 Days to Complete; 22/03/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC – SELF-FUNDED, MULTI-YEAR EXPANSION OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MLN REPRESENTS ATI’S FOURTH ISO-THERMAL PRESS; 24/04/2018 – ALLEGHENY TECHNOLOGIES INC ATI.N – EXPECT CONTINUED YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH AND OPERATING MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN HPMC SEGMENT IN 2018

Private Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc bought 6,775 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 129,289 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86M, up from 122,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88 million shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda succeeds late-stage lung cancer study; 03/05/2018 – Trumark Homes Nears Complete Sellout At Bristol Community In Chino Hills; 13/04/2018 – $BMY #AACR18 CheckMate-568 for identification of TMB cutoff for Nivo+Ipi combo in 1L NSCLC; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Gross Margin 69.5%; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 12/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 13/04/2018 – Genomic Features of Response to Combination #Immunotherapy in Patients with Advanced NSCLC; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $587.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 24,779 shares to 315,308 shares, valued at $10.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,537 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,244 shares, and cut its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 2.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.37 per share. ATI’s profit will be $45.40 million for 14.18 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Allegheny Technologies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.00% negative EPS growth.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $323.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardiovascular Sys Inc Del (NASDAQ:CSII) by 83,275 shares to 123,225 shares, valued at $5.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 77,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT).

Since August 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $295,388 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Powers Elizabeth C, worth $36,340 on Wednesday, August 14. $35,060 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shares were bought by Davis Elliot S. $36,360 worth of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was bought by BALL M LEROY. The insider WETHERBEE ROBERT S bought $91,800. Shares for $44,208 were bought by Kramer Kevin B.