Bristol (BMY) Shareholder Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Increased Stake by $2.11 Million; Alpine Associates Management Has Upped Its Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) by $9.36 Million as Stock Declined

Alpine Associates Management Inc increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 13.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Associates Management Inc bought 91,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 784,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $80.28M, up from 692,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $3.59 during the last trading session, reaching $105.65. About 829,738 shares traded or 90.20% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 07/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $74 FROM $55; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Vitamin Shoppe, Surmodics, Spark Therapeutics, QUANTENNA COMMS, Westinghouse Air Br; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 01/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, May 8 at 8:30 a.m. ET to Discuss First Quarter Results and Recent Busin; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 09/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : BMO RAISES TO $78 FROM $64; 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $49.61. About 8.78M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS THERE WAS NO CHANGE IN THE ADVERSE EVENT PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA OR TECENTRIQ; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 16/05/2018 – TURNSTONE BIOLOGICS – ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD UNDER WHICH ROCHE WILL PROVIDE ATEZOLIZUMAB (TECENTRIQ); 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADDED TMO, UNH, ANDV, BMY, BC IN 1Q: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:45 PM; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia; 06/04/2018 – Top 3 includes: #1 — added $BMY UPDATED: Keytruda/epacadostat combo crashes in PhIII melanoma study, raising questions about the future of IDO for Incyte $INCY $MRK; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – IN PHASE 3 CHECKMATE -214 CLINICAL TRIAL, OPDIVO + YERVOY COMBINATION DEMONSTRATED A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – MEDIAN OVERALL SURVIVAL 11.3 MONTHS FOR CHEMOTHERAPY, NOT YET KNOWN FOR KEYTRUDA COMBINATION – DATA; 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…

Alpine Associates Management Inc, which manages about $3.91B and $3.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 172,505 shares to 7.22M shares, valued at $195.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Do Two Weekly Declines Make a Case for Lower Gold Ahead? – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “4 Popular Ages to Claim Social Security: Which Is Right for You? – Nasdaq” published on September 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Captain Tsubasa ZERO -Miracle Shot – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Heartland Express (HTLD) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love Barrick Gold (GOLD) – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Highvista Strategies Lc holds 1.22% or 23,271 shares. Twin holds 11.88% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 320,653 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.27% or 23,786 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 20,225 shares or 0% of the stock. 60,308 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corp. Capstone Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 4,069 shares stake. Natixis invested in 103,665 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Harvest Management has invested 1.26% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Shell Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Lc stated it has 8,930 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 0% or 9,000 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 270,788 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gabelli And Investment Advisers Inc has 3.2% invested in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 291,724 shares. Ecor1 Capital Limited Liability Co stated it has 614,128 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Benin Management Corp stated it has 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Howland Management Llc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 26,075 shares. Parkside Bank accumulated 16,032 shares. Missouri-based Bkd Wealth Limited Company has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cap Counsel Inc reported 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mechanics Bankshares Trust Department has invested 1.14% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Essex Fincl accumulated 30,018 shares or 0.4% of the stock. Fort Washington Advsrs Oh holds 1.06% or 2.09M shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.84% or 498,261 shares. Pennsylvania-based Private Wealth Advisors has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kamunting Street Ltd Partnership stated it has 110,436 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.22% or 90,429 shares. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd has invested 1.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Eagleclaw Managment Lc stated it has 0.24% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16.