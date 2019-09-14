Bristol (BMY) Shareholder Meeder Asset Management Has Decreased Position by $837,810 as Market Valuation Declined; Trupanion (TRUP) Holder Hamilton Lane Advisors Has Increased Its Position

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc increased its stake in Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) by 54.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc bought 11,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 32,849 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, up from 21,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc who had been investing in Trupanion Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.03 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $27.02. About 171,682 shares traded. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 05/04/2018 Trupanion Named Top Pick for Best Pet Insurance; 18/05/2018 – Handelsbanken Fonder AB Exits Position in Trupanion; 27/04/2018 – Trupanion Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 17/04/2018 – Trupanion Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 29/05/2018 – Trupanion Receives Approval of Utility Patent for Trupanion Express; 30/05/2018 – Aspect Software Announces 4th Annual Aspect Customer Experience (ACE) Award Winners

Meeder Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 25.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc sold 18,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 53,293 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.42 million, down from 71,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 16/04/2018 – Jacob Plieth: Breaking scenes from $MRK headquarters. #AACR18 $BMY; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMY); 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients with Recurrent or Metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck (SCCHN); 16/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 4/16/2018, 8:00 PM; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 16,556 shares to 42,350 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 3,402 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capwealth Advsrs has 1.33% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Light Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 165,397 shares or 1.04% of the stock. Sit Inv Assoc Inc stated it has 8,700 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lincoln National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,596 shares. Fin Architects accumulated 7,048 shares. Beaumont Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 11,906 shares. Ingalls Snyder Ltd holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 406,237 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust reported 7.25M shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0.14% or 206,305 shares. Symons Cap owns 1.97% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 104,712 shares. Janney Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 16,916 shares in its portfolio. Fcg Ltd Liability Com invested in 5,851 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 109,975 were reported by Bailard. Bsw Wealth holds 0.09% or 5,512 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.77 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Can Eliquis Continue To Add $1 Billion In Annual Sales For Bristol-Myers Squibb? – Forbes” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announces Pooled Five-Year Survival Results for Opdivo in Previously-Treated Advanced NSCLC – StreetInsider.com” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Advisors Llc, which manages about $201.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zuora Inc. by 29,906 shares to 104,689 shares, valued at $1.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Appian Corporation by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sonos Inc..