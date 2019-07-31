Bristol (BMY) Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Increased Holding; Cypress Semiconductor (CY) Shareholder Robertson Opportunity Capital Trimmed Its Holding by $1.16 Million

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 68.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 39,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,671 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61M, up from 57,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $44.41. About 10.97 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 23/05/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Has Shown Improved Survival Benefit in Advanced NSCLC in Five Phase 3 Trials; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – INCREASING 2018 NON-GAAP EPS GUIDANCE RANGE FROM $3.15 – $3.30 TO $3.35 – $3.45; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 26/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) and Avastin (Bevacizumab) Plus Carboplatin and; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (CY) by 16.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc sold 83,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 416,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21 million, down from 499,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.97. About 6.34M shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,; 16/05/2018 – Cognitive Systems and Cypress Semiconductor Bring WiFi Motion™ Technology to the Smart Home; 07/05/2018 – Cypress Expands USB Leadership With Next-Generation USB-C and Power Delivery Controller for Electronically-Marked Cables; 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ EPS 27C, EST. 24C; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive and Industrial; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Cypress Delivers Robust Wireless Connectivity to Raspberry Pi 3 Model B+ IoT Single Board Computer; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.06% invested in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 22,762 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 8.21M shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 150 are owned by Smithfield Trust. Strategic Wealth Gru Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 22,824 shares. Los Angeles Mngmt And Equity, a California-based fund reported 401,615 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 38,859 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). 1.29M were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Axa owns 4.01 million shares. 66,705 are owned by S&Co Inc. Piedmont Advsrs Inc stated it has 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 71,661 shares. 3.01M were accumulated by Rice Hall James And Assocs Limited. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group (Ca) has 4,803 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $261,032 activity.

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, which manages about $198.57 million and $163.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 6,800 shares to 24,400 shares, valued at $4.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 31.43% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CY’s profit will be $88.59 million for 23.93 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 313,503 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Tobam has 291,314 shares for 0.7% of their portfolio. Canal Insurance reported 3.57% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). California-based Dowling Yahnke Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 636,397 are owned by Envestnet Asset Mgmt. Poplar Forest Capital Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Jones Lllp owns 10,366 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Summit Finance Wealth Advisors Lc holds 52,854 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Chilton Investment Ltd has 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,157 shares. Alexandria Ltd accumulated 4,386 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Smith Chas P And Assoc Pa Cpas owns 5,736 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 54,473 shares. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 93,959 shares. Novare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 64,080 shares. Cambridge Research Advsr reported 0.1% stake.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Madison Investment Holdings Inc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 387,300 shares to 764,496 shares, valued at $45.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 113,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 444,666 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).