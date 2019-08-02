Bristol (BMY) Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Boosted Position by $1.08 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Cut Its Holding by $21.66 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 157.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 30,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 49,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, up from 19,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $45.88. About 12.73 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 19/03/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: AFC Bournemouth step up interest in Bristol City’s Bobby Reid as Premier League clubs circle; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 16/04/2018 – So now embargo times may be shifting $BMY; 27/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 26/04/2018 – BMY CEO SAYS OPDIVO IS A GROWTH FRANCHISE; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 98.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 333,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 6,330 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $412,000, down from 339,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $64.65. About 4.34 million shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – Gilead joins the lineup of big biopharma partners to ally with Verily – this time focused on immunology $GILD; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 13/03/2018 – QUEBEC EXPANDS PATIENT ACCESS TO CHRONIC HEPATITIS C THERAPIES; 25/04/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV GLPG.AS – AIMS TO REPORT TOPLINE RESULTS WITH TORTUGA (ANKYLOSING SPONDILITIS) FILGOTINIB STUDY; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – IN TRIAL ONE OTHER PATIENT RECEIVING FILGOTINIB DEVELOPED HERPES ZOSTER; 01/05/2018 – Clock Ticks for Gilead as Revenue, Earnings Per Share Fall Short; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 20/04/2018 – STAT Plus: NIH is sued for plans to award exclusive license for CAR-T therapy to Gilead; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – CHINA DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EPCLUSA(SOFOSBUVIR/VELPATASVIR), GILEAD’S PAN-GENOTYPIC TREATMENT FOR CHRONIC HEPATITIS C VIRUS INFECTION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sabal Trust Co has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Boston Rech Management accumulated 8,530 shares. Bridges Management Incorporated accumulated 32,976 shares. Argi Services Limited Co holds 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 4,457 shares. Girard Ptnrs has 19,349 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Dean Investment Assoc Ltd Co has invested 0.29% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 851,920 are held by Adage Capital Ptnrs Grp Limited Liability. Cutter Brokerage Incorporated stated it has 34,049 shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance Comm The reported 0.25% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Oxbow Lc holds 0.33% or 56,916 shares. Polaris Greystone Fincl Grp Limited Liability Company holds 30,801 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Northpointe Cap Llc invested 0.67% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Pnc Financial Serv has invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 21,260 were accumulated by Leavell Mngmt Inc. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Tru Company Na has invested 0.31% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $182.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) by 94,136 shares to 173,424 shares, valued at $3.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM) by 7,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,712 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27M and $922.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 28,299 shares to 30,338 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 17,230 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).