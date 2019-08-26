Bristol (BMY) Shareholder Aureus Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake as Stock Value Declined; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holder Cim Has Trimmed Stake by $405,162

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 94.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 140,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 8,523 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $407,000, down from 149,251 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aureus Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.70B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $48.11. About 20.53 million shares traded or 55.88% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN TO PAY BRISTOL-MYERS UPFRONT SUM PLUS MILESTONES; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY SPRYCEL WORLDWIDE REVENUE $438 MLN VS $463 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH PAC; 15/04/2018 – MERCK SAYS KEYTRUDA SAFETY PROFILE CONSISTENT W/ PRIOR TRIALS; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Factor XIa Inhibitor Moving Into Phase 2 Trials for Secondary Stroke Prevention; 25/05/2018 – AstraZeneca cancer drug hits second goal by extending survival; 19/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright Today

Cim Llc decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 59.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc sold 1,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 1,134 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $280,000, down from 2,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $231.08. About 2.72M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. E&G LP accumulated 6,725 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Management has 0.46% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Cypress Capital Limited Company stated it has 3,085 shares. Boston Prns, Massachusetts-based fund reported 978,287 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd stated it has 37,574 shares. Montag A Associate has invested 0.52% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Bell Bancorp owns 3,290 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Motco reported 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 0.61% or 227,160 shares. 47,112 are owned by Haverford Finance Service. Moreover, Brandywine Global Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Central Commercial Bank And accumulated 1.35% or 24,315 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Beach Inv Counsel Pa has invested 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt reported 0.41% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Limited Liability Corp reported 1,698 shares stake.

Analysts await UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.77 EPS, up 10.56% or $0.36 from last year’s $3.41 per share. UNH’s profit will be $3.57 billion for 15.32 P/E if the $3.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.60 actual EPS reported by UnitedHealth Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.72% EPS growth.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 11.45 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.1% or 408,527 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 2.22 million shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt invested in 5,844 shares. Whittier Tru holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 96,457 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) stated it has 16,793 shares. Cordasco Fincl has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Washington-based Brighton Jones Lc has invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Woodley Farra Manion Port Management holds 4,415 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Tortoise Ltd Com invested 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dowling Yahnke stated it has 93,626 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Artemis Invest Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 487,300 shares. 23,880 were accumulated by Texas Yale Cap. Lvm Mngmt Mi invested in 12,137 shares. Grassi Invest Management holds 0.5% or 71,416 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Aureus Asset Management Llc, which manages about $874.10 million and $754.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,849 shares to 138,985 shares, valued at $26.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Msci Emerging Markets Etf (EEM) by 9,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,710 shares, and has risen its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. Class A (NYSE:STZ).

