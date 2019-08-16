Bristol (BMY) Share Value Declined While Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Lifted Holding by $758,157; As Hartford Finl Svcs Group Com (HIG) Stock Value Rose, Pinebridge Investments LP Upped Stake

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 16,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 166,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, up from 150,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.59% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.94. About 5.40 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 3:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY YERVOY WORLDWIDE REVENUE $249 MLN VS $330 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/05/2018 – REG-University of Bristol signs agreement with cBrain; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Event to Discuss ASCO Highlights; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference; 15/03/2018 – U.K. DEFENCE SECERETARY WILLIAMSON GIVES SPEECH IN BRISTOL

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (HIG) by 31.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp bought 71,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.12% . The hedge fund held 299,188 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.88M, up from 228,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $58.53. About 860,315 shares traded. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) has risen 9.42% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HIG News: 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q EPS $1.64; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 07/05/2018 – Hartford Funds Leads ETF Growth With 9.1% in Week; 26/04/2018 – Hartford Financial 1Q EPS $1.64; 26/04/2018 – The Hartford 1Q Adj EPS $1.27; 15/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – IN PROCESS OF AMENDING, EXTENDING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, WITH REDUCTION IN SIZE OF FACILITY TO $750 MLN; 26/04/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC QTRLY EARNED PREMIUMS $3,927 MLN VS $3,438 MLN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hartford Financial Services Group , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIG); 13/03/2018 – HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES – AMENDED, RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO DECREASE AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF FACILITY FROM $1 BLN TO $750 MLN; 09/04/2018 – The Hartford Launches Admitted Cyber Liability Policy

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.

