Bristol (BMY) Share Value Declined While Hillsdale Investment Management Has Cut Position by $398,250; As Wabtec (WAB) Stock Value Rose, Park Presidio Capital Has Upped by $7.81 Million Its Holding

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 81.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 8,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93,000, down from 10,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.47M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 07/03/2018 – MERCK & CO – CO, ISAI TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE LENVIMA JOINTLY, BOTH AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S ANTI-PD-1 THERAPY, KEYTRUDA; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – Hartford Income Cuts VF Corp, Buys More Bristol-Myers; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Substance Abuse Prevention Task Force Wed, 3/21/2018, 10:30 AM; 11/05/2018 – Eliquis (Apixaban; Bristol-Myers Squibb/Pfizer) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026: An Orally Available Factor Xa Inhibitor lndicated for the Prevention of Venous Thromboembolsim – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS – WILL SPONSOR, FUND, CONDUCT CO’S OPEN-LABEL, MULTI-CENTER PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF TILSOTOLIMOD IN COMBINATION WITH YERVOY; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers profit tops Street view, raises 2018 forecast; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 110,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 1.11 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.65M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 810,694 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Backs FY18 Rev; 17/05/2018 – Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Board Member Nickolas W. Vande Steeg Retires; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 03/04/2018 – DOJ: Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Prohibits Companies from Maintaining Employee ‘No-Poach’ Agreements; 22/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Wabtec’s Ratings Outlook To Negative From Stable; Affirms Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating; 26/03/2018 – Wabtec Acquires Annax, A Leading Supplier Of Public Address And Passenger Information Systems For Transit Vehicles

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.05B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 2,550 shares to 2,600 shares, valued at $488,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) by 1.14M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45M shares, and has risen its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc Cl A Ltd Vt Sh (NYSE:BAM).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.96 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 shares were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II, worth $236,440 on Thursday, May 16.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zwj Investment Counsel has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 12,564 shares. New England Research Management has invested 1.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Arrow Finance holds 0.33% or 33,736 shares. Bb&T Secs Lc reported 0.24% stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dupont Capital Corp owns 0.12% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 119,003 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 1.24M shares. B Riley Wealth Management accumulated 6,946 shares. Gabalex Mgmt Ltd accumulated 150,000 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 53,293 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department invested in 66,873 shares. Moreover, Regal Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.41% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ally Fin holds 0.16% or 20,000 shares. 6,358 were reported by North Mgmt Corp. Natixis holds 0.17% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 469,538 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 3.54, from 4.39 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 82 investors sold WAB shares while 205 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 183.70 million shares or 36.06% less from 287.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cap Advsrs Limited has 1 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Moreover, Utd Ser Automobile Association has 0.06% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Natixis Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 58,546 shares. Field & Main Fincl Bank has 37 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Azimuth Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 58,508 shares. Williams Jones Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Eagle Mngmt Ltd holds 3.41M shares. Weiss Multi accumulated 35,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Alphamark Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bridgewater Associates LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Bankshares Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 625,151 shares.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23. 3,000 shares valued at $193,530 were bought by DeNinno David L on Tuesday, May 21. Shares for $652,600 were bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J on Tuesday, May 21.