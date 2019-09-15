Bristol (BMY) Share Value Declined While Azimuth Capital Management Boosted Holding by $357,525; Salzhauer Michael Has Decreased Bank Amer (Call) (BAC) Holding as Stock Value Rose

Salzhauer Michael decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (BAC) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzhauer Michael sold 264,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 240,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 505,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzhauer Michael who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $280.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.17. About 79.66 million shares traded or 46.28% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan Hires Bank of America Energy Investment Banker Wheeler; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $83m in awards; 16/04/2018 – Bloomberg Baystate Business: Bank of America, Nift, Flooding; 04/05/2018 – Stryker Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – BofA Posts Gains in Equity Trading, Return on Equity: TOPLive; 09/04/2018 – BofA strategist Hartnett pins ‘simiple reason’ for market woes on the Fed; 03/04/2018 – THIRD POINT REINSURANCE LTD TPRE.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $17 FROM $18; 10/04/2018 – BofA’s Finucane on Coal, Lending to Gun Companies, Green Bonds (Video); 14/05/2018 – Surgery Partners at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Chicago Entrepreneurs Increasing Plans to Hire Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 7,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 155,474 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, up from 147,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.34 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Historic District Commission Thu, 3/8/2018, 7:00 PM; 27/04/2018 – Cognitive Impairment Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2018 – Key Players Are Eli Lilly, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 3/28/2018, 7:00 PM; 12/03/2018 – ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 05/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 145km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 02/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/2/2018, 7:00 PM; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 26/04/2018 – Biosimilar worries takes shine off Roche’s guidance hike

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lvm Cap Ltd Mi has invested 0.13% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tobam has 0.5% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bahl And Gaynor has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 406,237 were accumulated by Ingalls Snyder Ltd Co. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us has 8,506 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fred Alger stated it has 27,915 shares. Duff And Phelps Mngmt Commerce owns 0.01% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 18,005 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 24,097 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc holds 1.65 million shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.09% or 183,100 shares. Clear Street Markets Limited Com accumulated 29,242 shares. Moreover, Ballentine Prtnrs Ltd Llc has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Sectoral Asset Mngmt Inc has 1.16% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Estabrook Cap Mngmt invested in 19,580 shares. Moreover, Peak Asset Lc has 0.36% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 24,470 shares.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 1,700 shares to 37,134 shares, valued at $9.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 5,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,780 shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

Salzhauer Michael, which manages about $218.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 38,714 shares to 129,514 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV) by 10,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 90,458 shares, and has risen its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: JPMorgan, Bank of America, Citigroup, Wells Fargo and Prosperity Bancshares – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Our Take On Bank of America Corporation’s (NYSE:BAC) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BofA “doing OK” in Q3 – Montag – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.68 EPS, up 3.03% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.33 billion for 11.09 P/E if the $0.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fagan Assocs owns 240,126 shares for 2.83% of their portfolio. West Oak Capital Limited Com holds 6,769 shares. Greylin Mangement reported 320,400 shares. Jennison Associate accumulated 6.54 million shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership holds 0.27% or 95,962 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt has invested 0.9% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Loews Corp has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Whitnell & Company owns 0.06% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 5,910 shares. Lenox Wealth Management stated it has 2,793 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Portland Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.16% or 10,800 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 12,682 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Holderness reported 64,230 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Parkside Bancorp invested in 0.38% or 40,421 shares. Jacobs Co Ca invested in 0.07% or 14,181 shares. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board owns 1.70 million shares.