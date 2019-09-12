Bristol (BMY) Share Price Declined While Beddow Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position; Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) Holder Archford Capital Strategies Has Boosted Its Stake

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 21.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 10,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 38,400 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.74 million, down from 49,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $49.24. About 7.93 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 24/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 11/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 1:00 AM; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/04/2018 – Anyone think this $MRK $BMY showdown isn’t intense?; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN; 23/03/2018 – MERCY INVESTMENT SERVICES SAYS URGES BRISTOL MYERS SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR PROPOSAL #4 – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – Keytruda sales power Merck to quarterly beat; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall

Archford Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 32.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archford Capital Strategies Llc bought 2,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,143 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.28M, up from 6,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archford Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 05/03/2018 – Family Cruises: On a Disney Cruise, It’s a Stressful World (After All)

Archford Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $349.45 million and $274.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 5,019 shares to 6,742 shares, valued at $450,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bb&T Corp Com (NYSE:BBT) by 7,690 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,788 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hong Kong-based Myriad Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.45% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northeast Inv reported 282,036 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Com Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Navellier Associate holds 0.06% or 2,628 shares in its portfolio. Ckw Grp holds 1,060 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability invested in 0.11% or 1,753 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Nomura Incorporated, a Japan-based fund reported 297,872 shares. American Services invested in 2,130 shares. 8,919 were reported by Fayerweather Charles. Amica Mutual Ins reported 0.91% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sprucegrove Investment Ltd holds 2.35% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 265,800 shares. Twin Cap invested 1.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dillon And Associate Inc holds 2.88% or 66,450 shares in its portfolio. 34,800 are held by Rbf Lc.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Disney Lost Its Way, Hurting Disney Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Ibtimes.com and their article: “Disney World Will Still Feel Hurricane Dorian’s Sting – International Business Times” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920 on Wednesday, July 31.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61 million and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technol (NYSE:WAB) by 47,092 shares to 57,987 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (NYSE:XEC).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.72 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp holds 0.19% or 17,724 shares in its portfolio. 14,863 are held by Saybrook Cap Nc. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Tru Communication reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hedeker Wealth Ltd has 27,066 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Tiemann Invest Advsr Limited Liability owns 7,428 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Prudential Finance has invested 0.29% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Ima Wealth Inc accumulated 0.08% or 4,932 shares. 752,654 were reported by National Bank Of Nova Scotia. Hamel Assoc stated it has 7,749 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 16,950 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt Ltd accumulated 1,875 shares. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. Indiana Trust & Inv Company, Indiana-based fund reported 13,887 shares. Hudock Capital Group Limited Co reported 0.1% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo fails to achieve PFS endpoint in late-stage brain cancer study – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Aveo CEO says new data eases concerns about troubled kidney cancer drug – Boston Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Seth Klarman Buys XPO Logistics, Exits 3 Positions in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Can Eliquis Continue To Add $1 Billion In Annual Sales For Bristol-Myers Squibb? – Forbes” with publication date: August 23, 2019.