Bristol (BMY) Share Price Declined While Agf Investments America Has Lifted Holding by $489,735; Heritage Investors Management Has Lifted Holding in Raytheon Co (RTN)

Agf Investments America Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 33.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments America Inc bought 10,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 43,371 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.97 million, up from 32,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments America Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 4.79M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 12/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB & HARVARD REPORT NEW FIBROSIS RESEARCH; 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT; 15/04/2018 – 5.1 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 47KM SW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Sees 2018 Worldwide Rev Increasing in the Mid-Single Digits; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial; 09/04/2018 – #2 Merck racks up another win in wide-ranging PhIII Keytruda lung cancer study, this time as solo therapy $MRK $BMY; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 11.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 26,492 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, up from 23,852 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $197.87. About 272,984 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Sales $26.5B-$27B; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 25/03/2018 – RTN: New angle suggests this is actually a spectacular failure of a #Saudi interceptor and not the missile fired at #Riyadh; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Had Seen 2018 EPS Cont Ops $9.55-$9.75; 22/03/2018 – United States set to sign deal on Patriot missile sale to Poland next week; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon and Palantir to Share $876M Army Contract for Distributed Common Ground System-Army Capability Drop 1; 03/04/2018 – RHEINMETALL AG RHMG.DE – ARTEC AND RHEINMETALL IN TALKS WITH NUMBER OF UK PARTNERS TO DELIVER MIV PROGRAMME INCLUDING BAE SYSTEMS, THALES UK, RAYTHEON, ROLLS-ROYCE AND PEARSON ENGINEERING

Heritage Investors Management Corp, which manages about $1.74 billion and $1.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4,085 shares to 41,448 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 3,924 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 221,700 shares, and cut its stake in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 67 investors sold RTN shares while 352 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 194.19 million shares or 2.16% less from 198.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Auxier Asset Mgmt holds 12,500 shares. Rmb Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 87,184 shares. Missouri-based Anderson Hoagland And has invested 1.08% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). E&G Advisors LP has invested 0.24% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct accumulated 157,759 shares. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Lc reported 7,150 shares or 1.74% of all its holdings. Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 2,845 shares. 46,509 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Mechanics Bancorp Trust Department holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 2,536 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo reported 0.44% stake. Numerixs Invest Technologies accumulated 4,900 shares. Rampart Investment Management Commerce Llc reported 6,207 shares stake. Cidel Asset Mgmt reported 1.18% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Guardian Life Of America owns 818 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation owns 31,398 shares. Stevens Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.38% or 187,805 shares. Highlander Cap Lc accumulated 23,524 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 7.12M shares. Baltimore owns 6,918 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Schnieders Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,013 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A invested 0.48% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Charter Company holds 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 38,416 shares. Kj Harrison Prtnrs reported 13,000 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 635 shares. Jones Financial Cos Lllp has 16,260 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mariner Lc has 0.05% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 96,600 shares. Brown Advisory holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 194,109 shares. Beacon Financial Gru invested in 73,277 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Mairs Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Agf Investments America Inc, which manages about $1.29 billion and $294.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Water Works Co. Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5,559 shares to 64,430 shares, valued at $7.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corp. (NYSE:AGCO) by 9,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,684 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc..