Bristol (BMY) Market Valuation Declined While Qci Asset Management Has Lowered Its Position; As Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Share Price Rose, Holder Financial Advantage Trimmed Stake

Financial Advantage Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 36.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Advantage Inc sold 52,922 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,744 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.17M, down from 144,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Advantage Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 525,412 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 13.91% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.48% the S&P500.

Qci Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qci Asset Management Inc sold 332,938 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 6,062 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $289,000, down from 339,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qci Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.56. About 9.53 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 05/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fire Department Mon, 3/5/2018, 7:30 PM; 31/05/2018 – CLINIGEN GROUP- AGREEMENT WILL LEAD TO TRANSFER OF MARKETING AUTHORISATIONS FROM BMS TO CLINIGEN, WHICH WILL LIKELY BE COMPLETED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 04/04/2018 – USGS: M 5.2 – 144km NNE of Bristol Island, South Sandwich Islands; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT; 26/04/2018 – Lupus Research Alliance and Lupus Therapeutics Collaborate with Bristol-Myers Squibb on a New Lupus Trial; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FDA OKS OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB); 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 15/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in UBS 2018 Global Healthcare Conference

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $32,493 activity. $22,583 worth of stock was sold by Armer Douglas N. on Friday, February 8.

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57 million for 14.82 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Cibc World Mkts owns 11,840 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 76,329 were accumulated by Citigroup. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Panagora Asset accumulated 6,631 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 24,366 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mngmt New York has 0.22% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 42,972 shares. Narwhal holds 14,430 shares. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 1.11M shares. First Manhattan Co holds 0% or 750 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 0% or 2,077 shares. Meridian Counsel holds 1.59% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 78,941 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Comerica Bancshares invested in 0% or 6,224 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 0.02% or 12.19 million shares in its portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives accumulated 14,120 shares. Princeton Strategies Ltd Liability has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Steinberg Global Asset reported 12,701 shares. Illinois-based Northern has invested 0.27% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Hennessy Advsr Inc has 0.23% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Btr Cap Mngmt accumulated 4,365 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Boyar Asset stated it has 39,433 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. Altrinsic Advsr Ltd Liability Co reported 888,981 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 922 shares. Stock Yards Bancorporation And Trust holds 0.98% or 210,860 shares. Guardian Management, a California-based fund reported 42,254 shares. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.18% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Westend Advsr reported 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Dean Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.29% or 41,803 shares.

Qci Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $1.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexo Corp by 118,275 shares to 151,675 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 3,538 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Walt Disney Com (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72B for 10.61 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual earnings per share reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.