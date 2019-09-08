Bristol (BMY) Holding Increased by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc; Seaward Management Limited Partnership Has Upped Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 10.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 16,131 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 166,470 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, up from 150,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.27. About 7.85 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/05/2018 – PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY SHOWED GENENTECH’S TECENTRIQ AND AVASTIN PLUS CARBOPLATIN AND PACLITAXEL HELPED PEOPLE WITH A SPECIFIC TYPE OF METASTATIC LUNG CANCER LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO…; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 05/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/5/2018, 8:00 PM; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 03/05/2018 – Trumark Homes Nears Complete Sellout At Bristol Community In Chino Hills; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 25/04/2018 – All-Star Lineup of Sporting Legends to Compete at The Olde Farm in Bristol, Virginia; 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 17/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Collaboration with Merck and Northwestern University Combining Keytruda® and REOLYSIN® in a Phase 2 Second Line Pancreatic Cancer Study

Seaward Management Limited Partnership increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 47.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seaward Management Limited Partnership bought 122,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 379,698 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54M, up from 256,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seaward Management Limited Partnership who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – REMAINS OPTIMISTIC ABOUT OUTLOOK FOR SUSTAINABLE ACTIVITY GROWTH IN CO’S GLOBAL BUSINESS OVER THE COURSE OF 2018 AND INTO 2019; 30/05/2018 – Sri Lanka signs deal with Schlumberger subsidiary for $50 mln seismic study; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: DANGER OF STAGNATION IF CUSTOMERS SKIP INNOVATION; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY PRETAX OPERATING MARGIN OF 12.4% VS 11.0% REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 03/04/2018 – Statoil awards $1.5 bln drilling contracts, favours Archer; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL

Seaward Management Limited Partnership, which manages about $2.62B and $2.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 3,017 shares to 52,373 shares, valued at $18.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,662 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger: Set To Benefit From Capital Expenditure Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Has A Meaningful Debt Burden – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Llc reported 21,722 shares. The Virginia-based Toth Financial Advisory has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Argyle Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 40,050 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Finance Inc has 7.59M shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 48,754 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh has invested 0.12% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Grp Incorporated One Trading LP reported 32,734 shares. Everence Mgmt accumulated 57,927 shares. Proshare Lc invested in 0.06% or 244,099 shares. Sit Invest Associates Inc owns 2,300 shares. Hsbc Plc holds 2.69 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Mechanics Bank Tru Department reported 13,985 shares stake. J Goldman & Limited Partnership has invested 0.79% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Wasatch Advsr owns 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 111,949 shares. Dodge Cox reported 54.16M shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.2% or 41,471 shares. Rice Hall James & Associate Limited reported 0.01% stake. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 636,397 shares or 0.04% of the stock. American Assets Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 50,000 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Asset Mgmt One invested in 0.24% or 934,023 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.21% or 722,424 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Limited Liability holds 5,814 shares. Rhenman & Prns Asset Mngmt has invested 1.28% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Johnson Counsel holds 128,084 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. The Florida-based Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). River Road Asset Management Ltd Com owns 0.84% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 792,741 shares. Edgestream Prns Limited Partnership reported 0.52% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tokio Marine Asset Management Ltd holds 0.06% or 7,211 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 3.61M shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. West Chester Cap Advsrs holds 14,301 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.