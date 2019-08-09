Bristol (BMY) Holding Has Boosted by Azimuth Capital Management Llc; As Cousins Pptys (CUZ) Market Valuation Declined, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Raised Its Position by $6.27 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Cousins Pptys Inc (CUZ) by 11.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 696,705 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.62% . The institutional investor held 6.67M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.43M, up from 5.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Cousins Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05B market cap company. The stock increased 2.08% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $34.43. About 1.32 million shares traded. Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) has declined 4.09% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical CUZ News: 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES KEEPS 2018 NET AND FFO GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC CUZ.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.62 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Cousins Properties Raises Quarter Dividend to 6.5c Vs. 6c; 21/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Twin Disc, Cousins Properties, Cheniere Energy Partners LP, ProAssurance,; 27/04/2018 – Atlanta Bus Chrn: Former COO boomerangs back to Cousins Properties boardroom; 25/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Releases First Quarter 2018 Results; 26/04/2018 – Cousins Properties Adds Dary Stone to Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR 15C; 13/03/2018 Paul Vieira: Via CBS affiliate in Minnesota — Source: QB Kirk Cousins To Sign With Vikings; 25/04/2018 – COUSINS PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS WAS $0.15 PER SHARE

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 17,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 147,529 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.04M, up from 129,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $47.29. About 13.35M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ACTION DATE FOR FURTHER REGULATION ON THE SBLA IS JULY 10, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 18/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Action Date Is Aug 16; 26/04/2018 – LUPUS THERAPEUTICS, BMY TO COLLABORATE ON BMS-986165 TESTING; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 26/04/2018 – BMY SEES 1L LUNG TO BE CHALLENGE BECAUSE OF COMPETITORS; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 03/05/2018 – BMY: EMA VALIDATED TYPE II VARIATION APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Nektar (NKTR) and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) Announce FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Bempegaldesleukin with Opdivo for Treatment of Patients with Untreated Advanced Melanoma – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of stock was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

More notable recent Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TIER REIT, INC. SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Announces Investigation Of Merger – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What You Should Know About Cousins Properties Incorporated’s (NYSE:CUZ) 3.2% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – The Ghost Of TheStreet Sells Itself – Seeking Alpha” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

