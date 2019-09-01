Bristol (BMY) Holder Sterling Capital Management Increased Its Position by $7.53 Million as Share Value Declined; Landscape Capital Management Lifted Empire St Rlty Tr (ESRT) Position by $1.04 Million; Stock Value Declined

Landscape Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc (ESRT) by 278.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc bought 69,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 94,648 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Empire St Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.06. About 1.22M shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report

Sterling Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 15.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc bought 160,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 1.21 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.88M, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Research Collaboration with the Keck School of Medicine of USC Combining REOLYSIN® with Keytruda®, Velcade® and Dexamethasone; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/25/2018, 7:00 PM; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO – BASED ON AN INTERIM ANALYSIS TREATMENT WITH KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WITH CHEMOTHERAPY RESULTED IN LONGER OS & PFS THAN CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOMMENDING AP

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27M and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 150,963 shares to 61,920 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mogu Inc by 49,793 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,972 shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc (NASDAQ:CROX).

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Empire State Building in Partnership with iHeartMedia Shines a Light on the Robin Hood Foundation with Shawn Mendes Music-to-Light Show – PRNewswire” on May 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Empire State Realty Trust declares $0.105 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Empire State Realty Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Diligent Corporation to 111 West 33rd Street – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64 billion and $10.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 106,483 shares to 1.47 million shares, valued at $79.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 24,802 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 937,785 shares, and cut its stake in Versum Materials Inc.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Cancer Treatment Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Forbes.com published: “What Has Led Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Stock To Fall More Than 35% Over The Last 3 Years? – Forbes” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Risk-Takers Have a Reasonable Shot with BMY Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.