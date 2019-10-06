Bristol (BMY) Holder Penn Davis Mcfarland Increased Holding; Westfield Capital Management Company LP Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Trimmed as Market Value Rose

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.42% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $50.75. About 9.96M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 04/04/2018 – 5.2 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 144KM NNE OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC…; 16/04/2018 – In CheckMate -141, Opdivo (nivolumab) Demonstrated Sustained Overall Survival (OS) Advantage over Standard of Care in Patients; 22/05/2018 – CBRAIN A/S: UNIVERSITY OF BRISTOL IN PACT W/ CBRAIN; 16/04/2018 – #3 #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 13/03/2018 – GRYT Health and Bristol-Myers Squibb Announce New Digital Pilot to Advance Cancer Care through Patient-Driven Insights; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 3.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp sold 16,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 428,287 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $126.20M, down from 444,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westfield Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $131.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $4.56 during the last trading session, reaching $276.96. About 2.58M shares traded or 1.53% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – The company’s primary competitor is Adobe; 02/05/2018 – Skava announces it’s joining the Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Advertising Cloud Gets “Creative”; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – ENEL SELLS ENERGY FROM NEW US WIND FARM TO FACEBOOK & ADOBE; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 2.12 million shares. Conning invested 0.08% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 17,747 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth owns 1,548 shares. Fcg stated it has 2,200 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) invested in 1,410 shares. 8,944 are held by Natl Bank Of The West. White Elm Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 38,400 shares for 2.78% of their portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.46% or 1.24 million shares. Birinyi Associates holds 7,900 shares or 0.98% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). De Burlo Group accumulated 67,000 shares or 3.86% of the stock. First Manhattan Com holds 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 5,597 shares. The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.51% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Btr Capital Mngmt holds 0.09% or 1,625 shares.

Westfield Capital Management Company Lp, which manages about $17.38B and $13.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 38,169 shares to 179,757 shares, valued at $20.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 62,909 shares in the quarter, for a total of 313,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IRWD).

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe (ADBE) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Adobe Inc. (ADBE) – Yahoo Finance” published on October 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “5 Stocks To Watch For September 18, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microsoft Could See Multiple Expansion On Cloud Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks To Watch For September 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Karpas Strategies Lc owns 0.6% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 32,080 shares. 7,659 were reported by Pettyjohn Wood And White. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Aspiriant Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Coho Ptnrs reported 10,600 shares. Lincoln Natl reported 20,596 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Kempen Cap Mgmt Nv accumulated 0% or 771 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.61% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sunbelt Inc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 66,761 shares. Thomas White Intl Limited holds 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 6,949 shares. Orbimed Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.35M shares. Towerview Limited Liability Com owns 25,000 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Kessler Gru Ltd Llc reported 1,320 shares stake. Of Vermont holds 56,450 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Thursday, May 16.