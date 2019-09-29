Bristol (BMY) Holder Penn Davis Mcfarland Increased Holding by $2.11 Million as Stock Value Declined; Chase Investment Counsel Has Cut Holding in Post Hldgs (POST) by $636,334 as Valuation Declined

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68M, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 20/03/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF ONCOLOGY DRUG MITOMYCIN FOR INJECTION USP, 5 MG/VIAL, 20 MG/VIAL AND 40 MG/VIAL SINGLE DOSE VIALS; 11/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 02/05/2018 – QATAR CHOSE CARDIFF OVER BRISTOL FOR BIGGER CATCHMENT: AL BAKER; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR MOVING INTO PHASE 2 TRIALS FOR SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Rev $5.19B; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Mon, 3/26/2018, 8:00 PM

Chase Investment Counsel Corp decreased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 13.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp sold 6,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The institutional investor held 40,703 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23M, down from 46,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $105.06. About 518,136 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 17/05/2018 – Post Holdings Said in January It Was Exploring Alternatives for Private-Brands Operations; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – UPDATED ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES RANGE TO BE BETWEEN $245-$255 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY Pretax Pft Y916.14B Vs Pft Y795.24B; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million; 02/05/2018 – Post Holdings Announces New Share Repurchase Authorization of $350 Million, Effective May 7; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS REPORTS REPRICING OF ABOUT $2.2B TERM LOAN; 20/04/2018 – Post Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – TERM LOAN MATURITY DATE OF MAY 24, 2024; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY Dividend to Y57.00 Vs Y50.00

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atwood And Palmer owns 12,196 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sfmg Limited Company accumulated 9,167 shares. Moors Cabot Inc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 108,673 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia accumulated 752,654 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Cibc Asset stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Bangor Retail Bank invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 8,237 shares. Wright Investors Serv stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Heritage Invsts Corporation has 0.33% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 57,212 were reported by Duncker Streett And Co. Fisher Asset Management Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 0.39% or 7,585 shares in its portfolio. Sunbelt Securities reported 5,830 shares. 12,564 were accumulated by Zwj Invest Counsel Inc.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $295.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 141,580 shares to 288,616 shares, valued at $21.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock or 11,000 shares.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $196.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 58,957 shares to 103,595 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold POST shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 64.41 million shares or 2.09% less from 65.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stifel Fincl accumulated 47,071 shares. 7,064 are held by Raymond James Financial Advsrs. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Com reported 4,617 shares. Lpl Fincl Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Barclays Public Lc holds 0.01% or 111,165 shares in its portfolio. Bridger Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 598,943 shares or 4.89% of their US portfolio. Atwood And Palmer owns 1,350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Daiwa Group invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Wellington Gru Llp has 0.05% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 2.20M shares. 6.45 million are owned by Vanguard Grp Incorporated. 1,329 are owned by Captrust Advsr. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 0.04% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 18,305 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 61,732 shares. Voloridge Investment Lc stated it has 29,310 shares. Ls Inv Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Since August 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $196,256 activity.

Analysts await Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.17 EPS, up 8.33% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.08 per share. POST’s profit will be $85.48 million for 22.45 P/E if the $1.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Post Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.68% negative EPS growth.