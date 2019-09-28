Bristol (BMY) Holder Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Upped Stake by $2.11 Million; Cognios Capital Upped Its Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 28.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 46,903 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 213,373 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.68 million, up from 166,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 11.20 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3; 03/05/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO LOWER SHARE OWNERSHIP THRESHOLD TO CALL SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: In Phase 3 CheckMate -214 Clinical Trial, Opdivo + Yervoy Combination Demonstrated a Significant and Unprecedented Increase in Overall Survival; 27/03/2018 – Breckenridge: Entecavir a Generic Version of Baraclude Tablets by Bristol-Myers Squibb; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda First Anti-PD-1 Therapy to Show Recurrence-Free Survival Benefit Across Stage IIIA, IIIB, IIIC Melanoma; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 8:00 PM; 04/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Wed, 4/4/2018, 8:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 03/05/2018 – EMA VALIDATES BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S TYPE II VARIATION APPLICAT

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 58.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 11,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,021 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, up from 18,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – ESPN’s new boss is likely to be Jimmy Pitaro, a longtime Disney executive; 29/05/2018 – NEW: The Walt Disney Company is lining up financing in case Twenty-First Century Fox’s board demands cash as part of Disney’s massive bid for its assets as Comcast prepares a potential all-cash bid to compete with Disney, sources say; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN; 31/05/2018 – Trump Wants Apology From Disney’s Iger Over 2017 Russia Report; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS OFFER IS NOW BINDING AND WELL ON ITS WAY TO REGULATORY APPROVAL; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68 million and $295.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 141,580 shares to 288,616 shares, valued at $21.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Seth Klarman’s Favorite Health Care Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Big Biotech Stocks to Watch – Investorplace.com” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “European advisory group backs four-week dosing of Opdivo in melanoma – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

