Bristol (BMY) Holder Northeast Investment Management Decreased Position by $3.02 Million; Zimmer Partners LP Has Lifted Position in Enbridge (ENB) by $28.46 Million

Northeast Investment Management decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 41.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northeast Investment Management analyzed 64,345 shares as the company's stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 91,783 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38 million, down from 156,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northeast Investment Management who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 13.01 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Mngmt Ny reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Schroder Investment Mngmt reported 4.42 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 31,233 shares. Mengis Mngmt Inc holds 1.17% or 43,931 shares. 1832 Asset Management Lp accumulated 31,131 shares. Bridges Invest Mngmt reported 32,976 shares. Parsec Fincl Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 51,633 were reported by Landscape Cap Limited Liability. Raymond James Tru Na has 0.25% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). California-based Private Asset Management has invested 1.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Washington Tru Bank & Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 5,424 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt Llc owns 233,449 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Karpas Strategies Llc has 32,140 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors accumulated 175,514 shares. 9,175 were reported by Somerville Kurt F.

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 11.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. BERTOLINI ROBERT J also bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) on Wednesday, July 31.

Northeast Investment Management, which manages about $1.26B and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wayfair Inc Cl A (NYSE:W) by 2,389 shares to 23,961 shares, valued at $3.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,546 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO).

