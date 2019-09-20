Bristol (BMY) Holder Mathes Company Lifted Stake; General Electric Co (GE) Market Value Rose While Duquesne Family Office Trimmed Its Position

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 216.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 18,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 5,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $50.07. About 7.91 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 15/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Christmas Festival Committee Thu, 3/15/2018, 7:30 PM; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 11/03/2018 – PFIZER, BMY SAY ELIQUIS USE ASSOCIATED W/ LOWER RATES OF STROKE; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 27/05/2018 – Evening Post: Exclusive: Bolton Wanderers, Blackburn Rovers and Wigan Athletic all in hunt for Bristol City goalkeeper; 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds

Duquesne Family Office Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duquesne Family Office Llc sold 50,350 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 6.19M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.00M, down from 6.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duquesne Family Office Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 33.62M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. On Thursday, May 16 the insider Samuels Theodore R. II bought $236,440.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance" on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Bristol-Myers' (BMY) Opdivo Shows Long-Term Survival Benefit – Yahoo Finance" published on September 11, 2019, Fool.com published: "3 Biotechs With the Biggest Cash Stockpiles – Motley Fool" on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: "Bristol-Myers Squibb to Hold Investor Webcast to Discuss ESMO Highlights – Business Wire" published on September 20, 2019 as well as Fool.com's news article titled: "Celgene's $13.4 Billion Deal With Amgen Is a Win-Win-Win – Motley Fool" with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc owns 147,009 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.07% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd reported 0.08% stake. Globeflex Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 33 shares. Tcw Gp reported 34,059 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 386,949 shares. Fosun Interest Limited, a Hong Kong-based fund reported 83,000 shares. Fairfield Bush & holds 12,849 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 112,194 shares. Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.27% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 210,200 shares. Cetera Advsrs Lc owns 0.14% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 71,167 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advisors Adv stated it has 21,680 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. Pacific Global Investment Management Commerce reported 11,143 shares. B Riley Wealth Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Hamel Associate stated it has 7,749 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.14B for 18.12 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greatmark Prns Inc accumulated 45,517 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.18% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 1.66 million shares. Jd Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.43% or 470,600 shares. Cannell Peter B And holds 0.02% or 40,450 shares. Gradient Invests Limited Liability reported 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The California-based Whittier Tru Company has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Logan Management Inc holds 235,500 shares. Cetera Ltd stated it has 386,378 shares. Smith Moore owns 29,173 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.1% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Oakworth Inc reported 20,084 shares stake. Brandywine Trust Commerce holds 73,306 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 22,939 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc owns 1.23 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. 47,583 were reported by Accredited Investors.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. Shares for $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W. 34,836 shares were bought by Strazik Scott, worth $279,036 on Thursday, August 15. Timko Thomas S bought 10,000 shares worth $88,300. $3.00 million worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR on Monday, August 12. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares.