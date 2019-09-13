Bristol (BMY) Holder Mathes Company Has Raised Holding by $580,500; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Position Increased by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 35.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 12,400 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.03 million, up from 9,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $167.03. About 765,193 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 11/04/2018 – Lucas Museum Comes Forward as Buyer of Rockwell Painting; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Adj EPS $1.89; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 02/05/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Updates FactoryTalk Analytics Portfolio; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC – SEES 2018 REPORTED SALES GROWTH 4.5 PCT TO 7.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $6.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION – ARCHITECTURE & SOFTWARE QUARTERLY SALES WERE $768.4 MLN, INCREASE OF 6.9 PERCENT COMPARED TO $719.0 MLN IN SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 28/03/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $200; 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation Sees FY Adj EPS $7.70-Adj EPS $8

Mathes Company Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 216.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mathes Company Inc bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 18,859 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $855,000, up from 5,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mathes Company Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.51. About 5.65 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Worldwide Collaboration with Janssen to Develop and Commercialize Next-Generation Cardiovascular; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for; 21/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 16/04/2018 – FDA OKS BRISTOL-MYERS’ NIVOLUMAB PLUS IPILIMUMAB COMBINATION; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – IN STUDY, TWO-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR OPDIVO WAS 16.9% VERSUS 6.0% FOR STANDARD CHEMOTHERAPY; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Investment holds 0.05% or 126,354 shares. Manchester Capital Mngmt Lc owns 550 shares. Kwmg Ltd Llc owns 15,250 shares. 3,000 are held by Rbf Cap Lc. Tower Research Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 305 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 4,055 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa has invested 0.11% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). 13,203 are owned by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 0.02% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 1,100 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0.03% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma owns 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) for 1,710 shares. Fort Point Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,659 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associate Corporation has 0% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). First Manhattan Co reported 0% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Moreover, Homrich & Berg has 0.07% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Crawford Investment Counsel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,909 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.08% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Rockland invested in 106,161 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Linscomb & Williams, Texas-based fund reported 6,503 shares. Legal General Gp Public Limited Liability Com owns 10.59M shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Sector Gamma As owns 1.35M shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Conning Incorporated reported 26,673 shares. Howland Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.09% or 26,075 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated, a Vermont-based fund reported 6,552 shares. Northeast Consultants has invested 0.23% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Cibc Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Tealwood Asset Mngmt holds 67,073 shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Everett Harris Company Ca owns 8,450 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II.