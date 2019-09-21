Bristol (BMY) Holder Hillsdale Investment Management Has Cut Holding; Utah Med Prods (UTMD) Holder Rice Hall James & Associates Has Upped Its Stake by $3.14 Million

Rice Hall James & Associates Llc increased its stake in Utah Med Prods Inc (UTMD) by 73.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc bought 33,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% . The institutional investor held 78,053 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.47M, up from 44,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates Llc who had been investing in Utah Med Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $372.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $97.76. About 25,371 shares traded or 43.85% up from the average. Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) has declined 4.07% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UTMD News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Utah Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UTMD); 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products Declares Dividend of 27c; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Reports Financial Performance for First Quarter 2018; 08/05/2018 – Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 3% Position in Utah Medical; 03/04/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Atrion, Curis, Independence Contract Drilling, Utah Medical Products, FutureFuel

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 81.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc sold 8,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 2,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93,000, down from 10,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 12.88 million shares traded or 1.29% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Janssen to Pay Bristol-Myers Upfront Sum, Regulatory Milestone Payments; 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Opdivo® (nivolumab) Now the First and Only FDA-Approved PD-1 Inhibitor to Offer Every Four-Week Dosing; 23/03/2018 – Exelixis’ Partner lpsen Announces Positive CHMP Opinion for CABOMETYX® (cabozantinib) for Previously Untreated Intermediate- or Poor-Risk Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/03/2018 – lnterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS EFFECTIVE MAY 18, 2018 ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION AND SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 23/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/23/2018, 7:45 PM; 26/03/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Improves Lung Cancer Treatment Results With Avastin; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM

Analysts await Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 EPS, down 3.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.09 per share. BMY’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 12.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. Shares for $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

