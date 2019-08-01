Bristol (BMY) Holder Beddow Capital Management Has Increased Stake; Sachem Head Capital Management LP Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Trimmed by $103.59 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 157.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 30,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 49,060 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77 million, up from 19,055 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $45.11. About 12.17 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Grants Combination Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Potential Indication; 15/05/2018 – Standard Lithium Enters Into Option to Acquire Additional Land Package in Bristol Dry Lake; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech: Combination Therapy With REOLYSIN(R), Keytruda(R) and/or anti-CD73 Immunotherapy Led to Rejection of Pre-Established Tumors; 20/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/20/2018, 4:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Employee Workforce Reductions Were Approximately 100 in 1st Quarter; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio to Present Overview of Phase Il Clinical Trial Portfolio Combining Bemcentinib With KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff D; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: With positive Keytruda data, Merck scrambles the market for lung cancer immunotherapies

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 37.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp sold 885,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $176.86 million, down from 2.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $138.51. About 32.99 million shares traded or 37.18% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Receives Industry Innovation Award; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 08/05/2018 – Alliance Data To Participate At The 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG

Sachem Head Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 2.80 million shares to 5.80M shares, valued at $164.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mu accumulated 53,000 shares. Mig Cap has 5,441 shares. Anderson Hoagland & holds 4.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 60,518 shares. Cadence Mngmt Lc owns 60,902 shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 4.09% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bankshares Of Stockton has invested 1.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability invested in 384,214 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 196,645 shares. Interactive Fincl Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 600 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3.8% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Services holds 2.91% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 56,112 shares. One Cap Management Lc reported 1.08% stake. The Texas-based Crossvault Mgmt Lc has invested 5.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Principal Fincl Group has 1.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15.31 million shares.

