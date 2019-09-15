Bristol (BMY) Holder Azimuth Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $357,525; Clorox Co Del (CLX) Shareholder First Personal Financial Services Increased Position by $310,590

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 2,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 28,471 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 26,441 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 863,510 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 21/05/2018 – Clorox Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend of 96 Cents Per Share; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 30/04/2018 – Clorox at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 02/05/2018 – Clorox cuts earnings outlook on swelling cost pressure; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Brita® And Stephen Curry Seek To Make A Long-Lasting Impact In Schools Nationwide; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Revises FY18 View for Nutranext Acquisition, Effective Tax Rate; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Had Seen FY18 EPS $6.17-$6.37

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol (BMY) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 7,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 155,474 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.05M, up from 147,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $49.43. About 7.13 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 24/04/2018 – 5.3 MAG. EARTHQUAKE 291KM WSW OF BRISTOL ISLAND SOUTH SANDWICH; 07/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq Gets FDA Priority Review in First-Line Lung Cancer Treatment; 07/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb to Take Part in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Adj EPS 94c; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: FDA Approves Supplemental Biologics License Application Updating Opdivo Dosing Schedul; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:45 PM; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Planning Board Thu, 4/12/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/03/2018 – Roche: Study Showed Treatment Improvement With Tecentriq

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 was bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Short Sellers Canâ€™t Make Up Their Minds on Big Pharma – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) Could Be Worth $100/Share Says Societe Generale – StreetInsider.com” published on September 09, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 42,253 shares to 79,570 shares, valued at $4.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Health Group (NYSE:UNH) by 1,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,238 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 5,910 shares. Atwood & Palmer has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). First Savings Bank & Company Of Newtown owns 37,370 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.12% stake. First Trust Advsrs Lp holds 1.64M shares. Homrich Berg invested in 24,780 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp holds 676,987 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. 12,800 were accumulated by Cardinal. Field Main Bancorporation has invested 0.43% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Baldwin Management Ltd Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 1.14% or 113.59 million shares. Blackhill Capital Inc holds 3.27% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 447,545 shares. New York-based Clear Street Markets Limited has invested 0.15% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Legacy Private Tru holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,109 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 48 investors sold CLX shares while 251 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 95.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 95.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Cap invested 0.07% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Wellington Shields & Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 1,443 shares. Amica Retiree reported 587 shares. Peoples Finance Services reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Nomura Incorporated has 7,213 shares. Rowland & Counsel Adv invested in 2,319 shares. 9,288 are held by Huntington Bancorp. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Liability reported 133,532 shares. Florida-based Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.92% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Piedmont Advsr invested in 9,489 shares. Palladium Ltd Liability holds 1,371 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Korea Investment accumulated 18,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. America First Investment Advisors Limited Company accumulated 101,650 shares. 3,364 were accumulated by Girard Partners. Glenmede Trust Co Na owns 118,301 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.