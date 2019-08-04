Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Share Value Rose While Advent Capital Management Trimmed Position; As Primerica (PRI) Shares Declined, Shareholder Brave Warrior Advisors Lowered Its Position by $13.50 Million

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Primerica Inc (PRI) by 8.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 110,643 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.99% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.76 million, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Primerica Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $117.24. About 146,657 shares traded. Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) has risen 7.43% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.43% the S&P500.

Advent Capital Management decreased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 64.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management sold 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 5,100 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $385,000, down from 14,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 205,364 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – IF DUNBAR ARMORED DEAL TERMINATED UNDER SOME CONDITIONS, CO TO PAY DUNBAR ARMORED $35 MLN AS REVERSE TERMINATION FEE – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 31/05/2018 – BRINK’S TO ACQUIRE DUNBAR ARMORED; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 24 investors sold PRI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 37.55 million shares or 7.25% less from 40.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 6,934 shares. Strs Ohio owns 15,900 shares. Academy Cap Management Tx owns 67,046 shares or 1.9% of their US portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al holds 5,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 59 shares. Rafferty Asset Lc owns 16,891 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 13,729 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) for 236,096 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) or 140,937 shares. The Texas-based Automobile Association has invested 0% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Retirement Of Alabama owns 55,431 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 5,209 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt & Equity Rech stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability stated it has 0.02% in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI). Hightower Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 2,475 shares.

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 225,467 shares to 1.42M shares, valued at $88.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 133,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.07 million shares, and has risen its stake in Antero Res Corp (NYSE:AR).

Analysts await Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. PRI’s profit will be $90.61M for 13.70 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Primerica, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.99% EPS growth.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. DOMANICO RONALD JAMES also bought $217,170 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares. Zukerman Amit had sold 10,000 shares worth $756,200 on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 38,672 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cortina Asset Management Llc holds 1.16% or 245,218 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Ltd Company invested in 16,813 shares. P2 Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Company owns 1.99 million shares for 12.48% of their portfolio. Td Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Thornburg Investment Management reported 0.1% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Dupont Capital Corporation holds 2,497 shares. 50,019 are owned by Falcon Point Capital Ltd Liability Company. Profund Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 105,100 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 41,963 were accumulated by Fil. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 25,507 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gideon Cap Advsrs reported 0.09% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd reported 4,622 shares. Haverford Com has invested 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO).