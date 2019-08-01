Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Market Value Rose While Sit Investment Associates Has Raised Position by $705,000; Bank Of America Has Decreased Grubhub (Call) (GRUB) Holding by $39.04 Million; Stock Value Declined

Bank Of America Corp decreased its stake in Grubhub Inc (Call) (GRUB) by 98.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp sold 565,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 11,400 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $792,000, down from 577,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Grubhub Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $67.63. About 3.74 million shares traded or 63.50% up from the average. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB TO OFFER JACK IN BOX DELIVERY IN OVER 20 MARKETS; 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – GrubHub Touted by Half Sky Capital’s Li Ran at Sohn Conference; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q EPS 34c; 30/05/2018 – GrubHub Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Yelp and Grubhub Complete Online Ordering Integration; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB PARTNERS WITH JACK IN BOX; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 48,600 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 39,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $90.16. About 340,605 shares traded or 15.18% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 04/05/2018 – ‘I’m Nervous Just Watching’: Emerging Markets On The Brink As Jobs Data, Fed Raise Specter Of Rout; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2019; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO QTRLY NON-GAAP EPS $ 0.65

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. DOMANICO RONALD JAMES bought $217,170 worth of stock. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $729,250 was made by Pertz Douglas A on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com has 0.06% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 501,785 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication, New York-based fund reported 60,462 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada accumulated 40,042 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 5.61 million shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The has 112,307 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amp Limited owns 19,178 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.08M shares. Georgia-based Invesco Ltd has invested 0.03% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 132,279 shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 21,380 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 99,461 shares. Zuckerman Investment Grp Limited Liability stated it has 159,117 shares. Comerica Bank holds 184,578 shares. Millennium Lc stated it has 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 541,490 were accumulated by Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Com.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 118,290 shares to 176,760 shares, valued at $9.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Limited Duration I (EVV) by 271,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.14M shares, and cut its stake in Fiduciary/Claymore Mlp Opp Fd (FMO).