Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Holding Maintained by Eagle Asset Management Inc; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Position in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) Raised as Share Price Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brink's Co/The (BCO) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 45,637 shares as the company's stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 756,300 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.03 million, up from 710,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brink's Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $80.22. About 204,239 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Eastman Chem Co Com (EMN) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 4,186 shares as the company's stock declined 4.07% . The institutional investor held 72,839 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.53 million, up from 68,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Eastman Chem Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.98B market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $65.54. About 382,496 shares traded. Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN) has declined 25.68% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.68% the S&P500.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $946,420 activity. Pertz Douglas A also bought $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) on Friday, March 8.

