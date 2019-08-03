Brink’s Co/The (BCO) Holder Sit Investment Associates Boosted Position; Norfolk Southern (NSC) Shareholder Aperio Group Has Raised Holding by $1.78 Million as Valuation Declined

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased its stake in Brink’s Co/The (BCO) by 23.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sit Investment Associates Inc bought 9,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 48,600 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 39,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc who had been investing in Brink’s Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $88.83. About 202,834 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S $2.40-$2.60; 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Brink’s Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCO); 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -EXPECT TO INVEST APPROXIMATELY $800 MLN IN NEW ACQUISITIONS BETWEEN NOW AND END OF 2019

Aperio Group Llc increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aperio Group Llc bought 9,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 199,505 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.29 million, up from 189,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aperio Group Llc who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.02. About 2.51 million shares traded or 48.41% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 1 sale for $190,220 activity. DOMANICO RONALD JAMES bought $217,170 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. On Friday, March 8 Pertz Douglas A bought $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). State Street invested in 1.74M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 33,708 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 9,703 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ariel Invs Limited Liability stated it has 514,182 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 38,672 shares. Fmr holds 0.01% or 881,581 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Investments Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 318,218 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division invested in 80 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc holds 304,702 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0.01% or 92,200 shares. Stevens Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 21,380 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Citigroup holds 13,943 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory stated it has 0% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). 6,229 were reported by Us Bank De.

Sit Investment Associates Inc, which manages about $6.54B and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 99,918 shares to 292,650 shares, valued at $13.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 3,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,250 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brink’s Announces Partnership with Canopy Growth NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” published on November 08, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend NYSE:BCO – GlobeNewswire” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Commentary: The Complexity Of Owning Or Leasing Freight Cars – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “U.S. Rail Volumes Continue Dip – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Expected Dividend Increases In July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 07, 2019.

Aperio Group Llc, which manages about $7.06 billion and $23.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 5,653 shares to 109,598 shares, valued at $6.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 7,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,323 shares, and cut its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. The insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought 525 shares worth $100,546. $858,097 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) was sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,564 were reported by Burke & Herbert Bancorp & Tru Com. 5,090 were reported by Fosun Intl Limited. Moreover, Virtu Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 5,130 shares. Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Com holds 0.06% or 2,080 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 60,492 shares. Tiemann Investment Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,129 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Public Sector Pension Invest Board has invested 0.04% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Trustmark Fincl Bank Tru Department invested in 4,038 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.75% or 393,482 shares in its portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Nomura Asset Management Com owns 63,638 shares. Moreover, Somerville Kurt F has 0.36% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can reported 226,406 shares. First Tru Limited Partnership stated it has 117,065 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 101,267 shares.