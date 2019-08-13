Brinks Co (BCO) Valuation Rose While Monarch Partners Asset Management Trimmed by $6.89 Million Its Position; As First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Valuation Rose, Ejf Capital Has Decreased by $4.82 Million Its Position

Ejf Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 44.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc sold 11,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The hedge fund held 14,682 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.98M, down from 26,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $4.59 during the last trading session, reaching $440.45. About 31,201 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 24.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 91,844 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 283,039 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.34 million, down from 374,883 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.15% or $6.44 during the last trading session, reaching $83.59. About 480,986 shares traded or 59.61% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 15/05/2018 – Brink’s Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – BRINK’S 1Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 63C; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP REVENUES OF $3,450 MLN; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – DEAL WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO’S AVAILABLE CASH; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2018 EPS $3.65-EPS $3.85; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 35,170 shares to 254,158 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ladder Cap Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 90,057 shares in the quarter, for a total of 657,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX).

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49M for 18.49 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $946,420 activity. Pertz Douglas A bought $729,250 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Trust Division has 80 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brahman Capital owns 690,680 shares or 3.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). The New York-based Brant Point Investment Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.53% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Charles Schwab invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Cornerstone Advsr reported 23 shares. 815,501 are owned by Northern Tru. Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 38,672 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 258 shares. Sit Incorporated has 48,600 shares. Federated Pa reported 20,496 shares. Ariel Investments Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 514,182 shares. Southernsun Asset Lc invested in 6.61% or 1.22M shares. Monarch Prtnrs Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested in 283,039 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 6,229 shares.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Cigna, Nutanix, Qualcomm And More – Benzinga” on May 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Brink’s Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 06, 2019.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Business First Bancshares In by 46,945 shares to 690,945 shares, valued at $16.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 14,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,534 shares, and has risen its stake in First Savings Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:FSFG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 6 shares. Systematic Fincl Ltd Partnership reported 114,073 shares. Brown Advisory invested 0.04% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). 6,437 are held by Aperio Group Ltd Liability Corporation. Maltese Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.3% in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Holderness Invests has 0.12% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 606 shares. Bb&T reported 6,302 shares stake. Loews holds 634 shares. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd accumulated 1,051 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Hsbc Pcl holds 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 1,216 shares. Pennsylvania has 403,568 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.09% or 3,912 shares. Principal Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 790 shares. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 0% or 305 shares.

More notable recent First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “First Citizens Bank and HomeBancorp, Inc. Announce Merger Agreement – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ludwig Joins First Citizens Bank as Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on August 16, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “First Citizens BancShares declares $0.30 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on January 27, 2016. More interesting news about First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Palmetto Heritage Bancshares Inc., Palmetto Heritage Bank – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.