Brinks Co (BCO) to pay $0.15 on Sep 3, 2019; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Boosted Alamo Group (ALG) Holding By $421,740

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased Alamo Group Inc (ALG) stake by 34.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc acquired 4,260 shares as Alamo Group Inc (ALG)’s stock rose 12.43%. The Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc holds 16,530 shares with $1.65M value, up from 12,270 last quarter. Alamo Group Inc now has $1.14B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $96.84. About 66,975 shares traded. Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has risen 3.60% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.83% the S&P500. Some Historical ALG News: 02/04/2018 – Alamo Group Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 17km SSW of Alamo, Nevada; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.1 – 65km W of Alamo, Nevada; 03/05/2018 – Alamo Group Appoints of Roderick Baty as New Chmn of Bd; 15/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.6 – 12km NNE of Alamo, Nevada; 18/04/2018 – Alamo Pharma Services, Inc.’s Peter Marchesini serves as chairperson of featured Patient Impact tract during the eyeforpharma 2018 meeting; 08/03/2018 – USGS: M 1.3 – 12km E of Alamo, Nevada; 22/04/2018 – DJ Alamo Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALG); 07/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.8 – 26km SW of Alamo, Nevada; 24/04/2018 – Alamo Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) is expected to pay $0.15 on Sep 3, 2019. (NYSE:BCO) shareholders before Jul 26, 2019 will receive the $0.15 dividend. Brinks Co’s current price of $87.57 translates into 0.17% yield. Brinks Co’s dividend has Jul 29, 2019 as record date. Jul 12, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $87.57. About 234,539 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 5.79% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Buy Expected to Close by the End of 2018; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Sees 2019 Adjusted EBITDA of $625M; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co To Buy Dunbar Armored Inc. for $520M Cash; 26/04/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 GAAP REVENUES $3,476 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Adds Newell Brands, Exits Fortinet, Cuts Brink’s: 13F

Among 2 analysts covering Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alamo Group has $115 highest and $112 lowest target. $113.50’s average target is 17.20% above currents $96.84 stock price. Alamo Group had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by CJS Securities. Sidoti maintained it with “Buy” rating and $112 target in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $98,132 activity. PAROD RICK had bought 1,000 shares worth $98,132.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc decreased Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) stake by 143,900 shares to 7.21 million valued at $301.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northrim Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:NRIM) stake by 20,210 shares and now owns 37,959 shares. Lyon William Homes (NYSE:WLH) was reduced too.

More notable recent Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Brief Commentary On Alamo Group Inc.’s (NYSE:ALG) Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Alamo Group Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – PRNewswire” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (IOVA) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold ALG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 11.12 million shares or 0.24% more from 11.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Liability Company invested in 12,816 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Fincl Services Gru has invested 0.03% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Principal Fincl Grp Inc has 77,869 shares. Walthausen & Communication Ltd has invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Indexiq Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Price T Rowe Md owns 2,161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 350,332 shares stake. Renaissance Tech Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). Huntington Bankshares accumulated 0% or 259 shares. Mason Street Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG). C M Bidwell & Assocs Ltd holds 0.05% in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) or 555 shares. Putnam Invests Llc reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 3,245 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tygh Capital Mgmt Inc holds 60,034 shares.

More notable recent The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Hedge Funds Love The Brinkâ€™s Company (BCO)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About FirstCash, Inc. (FCFS) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold The Brink's Company shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc, New York-based fund reported 168,086 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 38,171 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc holds 12,655 shares. 2,848 were accumulated by Piedmont Invest Advsr. Bluecrest Mgmt Limited reported 4,622 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc stated it has 397,643 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has 112,307 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 33,297 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 0.02% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 20,402 shares. Advent Capital De stated it has 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Assetmark Inc owns 308 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 3.25M shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $190,220 activity. DOMANICO RONALD JAMES had bought 3,000 shares worth $217,170. $756,200 worth of The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares were sold by Zukerman Amit. 10,000 shares were bought by Pertz Douglas A, worth $729,250 on Friday, March 8.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.37 billion. The firm offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides transportation services for valued commodities, including diamonds, jewelry, precious metals, securities, currency, high-tech devices, electronics, and pharmaceuticals; and cash management services, such as money processing, deploying and servicing intelligent safes and safe control devices, and check imaging, as well as cashier balancing, counterfeit detection, account consolidation, and electronic reporting services.