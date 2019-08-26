Brinks Co (BCO) Stock Value Rose While Brahman Capital Has Trimmed Its Position by $26.25 Million; As Descartes Sys Group (DSGX) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Tiger Legatus Capital Management Cut Holding

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 33.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 350,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The hedge fund held 690,680 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $52.08 million, down from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.26% or $3.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.11. About 778,607 shares traded or 125.19% up from the average. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Transaction Expected to Be Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS SAYS COMBINATION OF DUNBAR AND BRINK’S U.S. OPERATIONS IS EXPECTED TO YIELD ANNUAL COST SYNERGIES OF $40 MILLION TO $45 MILLION; 18/03/2018 – Facebook Post Pushes Norway Government to the Brink of Collapse; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – FULL INTEGRATION AND SYNERGIES ARE EXPECTED TO BE ACHIEVED OVER THREE YEARS FROM DEAL, WITH MAJORITY ACHIEVED BY THE END OF SECOND YEAR; 24/05/2018 – BSE LTD BSEL.NS SAYS BSE SIGNS MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BRINK’S INDIA PVT LTD; 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO BCO.N -“EXPECT INCREASED PROFIT GROWTH IN SECOND HALF FROM NORMAL SEASONALITY AND ADDITION OF RODOBAN ACQUISITION IN BRAZIL”

Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Descartes Sys Group Inc (DSGX) by 69.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc analyzed 111,970 shares as the company's stock declined 9.27% . The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, down from 161,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Legatus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Descartes Sys Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $2.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $35.02. About 95,033 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 9.09% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.11 per share. DSGX’s profit will be $8.42M for 87.55 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by The Descartes Systems Group Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold BCO shares while 67 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 48.94 million shares or 0.63% less from 49.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 318,218 shares. Northern Trust Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Concourse Mngmt Limited Co reported 9,420 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deccan Value Lp has 9.72% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Eaton Vance Management reported 0.02% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 55,000 shares. 50,019 were reported by Falcon Point Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc reported 118 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 461,382 shares. National Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corporation has 0.01% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Pnc Finance Service Grp invested in 0% or 1,339 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Co reported 0.01% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO). Ubs Asset Americas reported 41,964 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management owns 0.02% invested in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) for 397,643 shares. Tealwood Asset has invested 1.29% in The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $946,420 activity. DOMANICO RONALD JAMES had bought 3,000 shares worth $217,170.

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.49M for 15.95 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.