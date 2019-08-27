Brink’s Co (BCO) Stock Price Rose While Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Has Cut Holding; As Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stock Value Declined, Moreno Evelyn V Lifted by $2.88 Million Its Stake

Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 358.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moreno Evelyn V bought 66,985 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 85,685 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.73 million, up from 18,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moreno Evelyn V who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $31.92. About 210,392 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Brink’s Co (BCO) by 10.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 164,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 1.38 million shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $103.89 million, down from 1.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brink’s Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $74.96. About 2,467 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO SEES 2019 NON-GAAP OPERATING PROFIT $510 MLN; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $800M in New Acquisitions Between Now and the End of 2019; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – QTRLY GAAP REVENUE $ 879 MLN MLN VS. $788 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 22/03/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA HOPES U.S. WILL PULL BACK “FROM THE BRINK”; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $520 MLN IN CASH; 09/05/2018 – Columbus Circle Investors Exits Position in Brink’s; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s To Acquire Dunbar Armored; 16/05/2018 – Brink’s Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS CO – SEES 2018 NON-GAAP EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO BRINK’S BETWEEN $3.65 — $3.85

Analysts await The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 24.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.91 per share. BCO’s profit will be $56.50 million for 16.58 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by The Brink's Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 34.52% EPS growth.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $946,420 activity. 10,000 The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) shares with value of $729,250 were bought by Pertz Douglas A.

