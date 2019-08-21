Brinks Co (BCO) Shareholder Redwood Investments Raised Stake by $3.84 Million; Globeflex Capital LP Continues to Hold Holding in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP)

Redwood Investments Llc increased its stake in Brinks Co (BCO) by 19.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Investments Llc bought 51,169 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.39% . The institutional investor held 318,218 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.00M, up from 267,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Investments Llc who had been investing in Brinks Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $78.53. About 317,421 shares traded. The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO) has risen 13.98% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical BCO News: 11/04/2018 – Brink’s First-Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for April 25; 09/05/2018 – Françoise Hardy, a French National Treasure, Is Back from the Brink; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – DEAL WILL BE FUNDED FROM CO’S AVAILABLE CASH; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Brink’s Co 1Q Rev $879M; 31/05/2018 – Brink’s Co Expects to Invest $50M in Cap Expenditures Over Three Years to Support Branch Rationalization and the Integration of Dunbar’s Fleet; 08/05/2018 – Brink’s at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Brink’s Truck Spills Cash on Highway, and Drivers Scoop It Up; 25/04/2018 – BRINKS – 2018 GUIDANCE & 2019 ADJ EBITDA ASSUME ANNUAL ORGANIC REV GROWTH OF ABOUT 5%, CONTRIBUTIONS FROM 6 ACQUISITIONS CLOSED IN 2017, FROM RODOBAN; 31/05/2018 – BRINKS – TRANSLATION IMPACT OF CURRENCIES OTHER THAN ARGENTINE PESO, ASSUMING CURRENT EXCHANGE RATES THROUGH 2018 END IS ESTIMATED ABOUT 2% NEGATIVE

Globeflex Capital LP increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (LXP) by 340.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP bought 67,786 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% . The institutional investor held 87,695 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, up from 19,909 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Lexington Realty Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $10.51. About 838,539 shares traded. Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) has risen 14.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.37% the S&P500. Some Historical LXP News: 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss $14.3M; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 Adj FFO of 95c/Shr-98c/Shr; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lexington Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LXP); 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – SEES 2018 SHR $0.54 TO $0.57; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty Sees 2018 EPS 54c-EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – REAFFIRMING 2018 ADJ COMPANY FFO $0.95 TO $0.98 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST LXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $0.97 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 08/05/2018 – Lexington Realty 1Q Adj FFO 25c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – LEXINGTON REALTY TRUST – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Redwood Investments Llc, which manages about $756.78M and $1.37 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 20,851 shares to 226,724 shares, valued at $10.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,525 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 63,540 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $946,420 activity. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $217,170 was bought by DOMANICO RONALD JAMES.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 2,249 shares to 2,456 shares, valued at $516,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Despegar Com Ord by 80,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,254 shares, and cut its stake in Cactus Cl A Ord.